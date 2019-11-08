July 9, 1943 – Oct. 31, 2019

Cheryl Kay (DeMille) Gale, 76, was called home Oct. 31, 2019. She was born July 9, 1943, in St. George, Utah to Ed and Sara (Napier) DeMille.

She married the love of her life, Michael Gale, July 20, 1972. Together they had 4 sons and 4 daughters, 20 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren.

Cheryl’s greatest love was her family and her friends, which were generally one in the same. To know her was to be hers, and to be her family. While her career was in law enforcement, she found her true calling in crafting her home and her garden. Her home was her canvas, her masterpiece, and was not complete without her beloved dogs. Cheryl would have seen every corner of the world had she been allowed; her travels took her from Alaska to Israel, and to so many places in between.

She is survived by her children, Michael (Mischelle) Webb, Linda (Eric) Stidham, Steve Webb, Becky (Scott) Johnson, Laini Devore (Jeremy), Butch (Rachelle) Gale; sister Charlotte (Mike) Bringhurst. She is preceded in death by her husband Michael Gale, her son Kenneth Webb, her daughter Libbi Gale Richardson, her parents, her sister Yvonne DeMille Hall, and son-in-law Lynn Richardson.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. at Hurricane Valley Baptist Church 1565 W State Street, Hurricane, Utah. Interment will follow in the Hurricane Cemetery.