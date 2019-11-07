Performance Player of the Week: Snow Canyon’s Katie Langford

FEATURE — The first time Snow Canyon High School’s lady spikers faced their rivals at Desert Hills this season, they got off to a rough start. However, the Warriors’ matchup against the Thunder in the second round served up Katie Langford’s most memorable victory of the year.

Langford told St. George News they went into that game knowing they had a lot to prove.

“Our passing did super, super well. … That allowed for Jenna (Thorkelson, the Warriors’ setter) to spread the ball around,” she said. “It opened up the middle a lot, so it was a lot of fun to see everyone play so good all the way around.”

Langford said she and her family are big NBA fans, and the Utah Jazz is one of their favorite teams, adding that Donavan Mitchell is her favorite athlete. She looks up to him for being so successful playing at such a young age, but beyond his athleticism, she admires how he carries himself off the court.

“He’s so invested in the community and gives back a lot,” she said. “I think that’s pretty awesome, and he’s a really good role model.”

Outside of sports figures, Langford said she also admires her teammate Darcy Jackson, who has kidney failure and is fighting a battle with lupus. She’s going through multiple rounds of chemotherapy but still shows up to practice with a smile on her face, Langford said.

“She’s just such a role model for everyone on our team,” she said. “She is so awesome to come, and she never complains. She’s just always so happy and humble. We love her.”

While she has a passion for volleyball, Langford knows you need something to fall back on in case playing ever stops working out. She also loves to paint and said it is a great way for her to release, have fun and relax.

