Traffic alert: Semi accident in Virgin River Gorge blocks northbound traffic

ST. GEORGE — An accident involving a semitractor-trailer in the construction zone in the Virgin River Gorge has blocked both lanes of Interstate 15 northbound Wednesday morning, and authorities are suggesting travelers take an alternate route.

Update Nov. 6, 11 a.m. According to Arizona Department of Public Safety Sgt. John Bottoms, the semi and all trailers have been removed from the interstate. Residual delays are still expected from the blockage, he said, but they should be cleared up within an hour.

Bottoms told St. George News that the accident occurred at milepost 15 at approximately 9:45 a.m.

“We have a commercial vehicle that was pulling a set of triple trailers that lost its third trailer,” he said in a text message.

Bottoms advised travelers to use an alternate route through the gorge for the next one to two hours. Motorists can use alternative Highway 91, which bypasses the gorge entirely, intersecting with I-15 at Exit 8 in Littlefield, Arizona, to the south and connecting to St. George at the north via Santa Clara and Sunset Boulevard.

