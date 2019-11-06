Snake Hollow ‘Skillz and Thrillz Challenge’ offers categories for riders of all ages

Snake Hollow St. George Bike Park, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of the city of St. George, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — One year ago, Snake Hollow Bike Park opened in St. George to great acclaim. On any sun-filled afternoon, cyclists from little ones on strider bikes to middle-aged adults abound on each skill station of Utah’s only year-round bike park.

To date, however, the buzz of activity has been limited to recreation. However, according to a press release from the city of St. George, that will change Saturday with the first-ever “Snake Hollow Skillz and Thrillz Challenge.” The event is set to start at 9 a.m. and will also include a professional demonstration by Logan Binggeli and Jaxon Riddle at noon.

“The popularity of Snake Hollow Bike Park is off the charts,” St. George Recreation Supervisor Aaron Metler said in the press release. “During this event, there is something for everyone, whether you ride regularly or just appreciate the beauty of the sport.”

The event will have five age groups to choose from: 5 and under, under 8, 8-12, 13-17 and 18 and older. Each age group – except for 5 and under – can choose one of two events for the $15 registration fee: pump track or “Skillz Competition.”

The pump track is a timed obstacle course, and in the Skillz Competition, three judges will rate participants’ tricks. Interested participants can choose both events for an additional $5. Those 5 and under will be limited to the pump track, and registration will be free. Helmets must be worn by all riders.

“Bring your ‘A-Game’ and show us what you got,” Metler said. “You will be competing against your peers. Don’t sell yourself short.”

Certain portions of Snake Hollow will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration for Skillz and Thrillz is open through Thursday at 5 p.m. Sign up here. All participants will receive a shirt, medal and have a chance to win prizes given away by event sponsors State Bank of Southern Utah and Bicycles Unlimited.

Event details

What: Snake Hollow Skillz and Thrillz Challenge.

When: Saturday, Nov. 9, at 9 a.m.

Where: Snake Hollow Bike Park, 1500 N. 2400 West, St. George.

Cost: Free to attend and for those under 5 to participate. Various registration costs for participants over age 5.

