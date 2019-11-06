Hurricane-based Green Rock Hemp Holdings announces new farms to produce plants for CBD oil

A hemp plant is pollinated at the Unique Botanicals facility in Springfield, Ore., April 24, 2018 | Associated Press photo by Don Ryan, St. George News

HURRICANE — Green Rock Hemp Holdings, LLC, a Hurricane-based vertically integrated solutions provider to the industrial hemp industry, has announced the launch of its family of companies.

The companies launched include GeneticsCubed, LLC, a company that designs, develops and clones genetically superior hemp seeds; Mesa Rising Hemp Farms, LLC, a large-scale cultivator of high-quality hemp plants, and Red Mesa Science & Refining, an innovative hemp processing and extraction company.

“Our vertical structure allows us to manage all aspects of the supply chain – from scientific genome and seed development, through cultivation, processing and extraction,” Chief Executive Officer Joe Cachey said in a press release. “Our goal is to provide customers with the highest quality products and solutions and bring professional business practices to our emerging industry.”

The company carefully grows and harvests hemp by controlling indoor germination and outdoor growth in order to maximize the CBD content of the plant for buyers, according to their website.

“The supply of quality hemp-derived CBD is struggling to meet soaring worldwide demand, and Green Rock Hemp Holdings’ soil-to-oil structure provides customers with professional solutions across the supply chain,” said Robert Roche, co-founder of Green Rock Hemp Holdings and President of Roche Enterprises, its parent company. “Our businesses are led by successful executives with extensive experience in the industry.”

For more information, please visit: www.greenrockhempholdings.com

