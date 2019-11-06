Church announces location of second Washington County temple

Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. George, Utah, Oct. 11, 2018. The historic temple will soon be joined by a second temple in the southeastern part of town. | File photo by Reuben Wadsworth, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the location of a new temple in Washington County.

The temple, which was announced in October 2018 by church President Russell M. Nelson, will be built on a 14-acre site located northeast of 3000 East 1580 South in St. George. Plans call for a three-story temple of approximately 88,000 square feet.

This will be the city’s second temple. The St. George Utah Temple, which was dedicated in 1877, closed Nov. 4, 2019 for an extensive renovation. The temple is expected to reopen sometime in 2022.

Detailed design plans for the Washington County Utah Temple are still being developed. Further information — including interior and exterior renderings — will be made public later. A groundbreaking date has not been set yet. Project leaders will soon start working with city officials on preliminary plans for the temple, and they will begin filing public documents in the coming months.

Other temples in southern Utah include Monticello, Cedar City and St. George.

Latter-day Saints consider temples to be the “house of the Lord” and the most sacred places of worship on the earth. Temples differ from the church’s meetinghouses. All are welcome to attend Sunday worship services and other weekday activities at local meetinghouses. The primary purpose of temples, however, is for faithful members of the Church to participate in sacred ceremonies such as marriages that unite families forever and proxy baptisms on behalf of deceased ancestors who did not have the opportunity while living.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.