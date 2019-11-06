TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

November 6, 2019

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

See video top of this listing.

Weekend events | November 8 – November 10

Art           

Education/enlightenment       

Entertainment   

  • Wednesday, 7 a.m., through Saturday, 10 a.m. | Red Rocks Utah State Marching Band Championship and BOA Regional | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.
  • Thursday-Saturday, 7:3o p.m., Monday, 7:30 p.m. | Pippin | Admission: Various | Location: Dixie High School, St. George.
  • Friday, 9 a.m., through Sunday, noon | Manage Care Professionals FlyIn | Admission: Free | Location: AskMariaTodd.
  • Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m., 7 p.m. | Wait Until Dark | Admission: Various | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, Cottontown Village, 25 N. 300 West, Washington.
  • Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Comedy Show Ft. Henry Cho | Admission: $10 | Location: Dixie Tech, 610 S. Tech Ridge Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Dixie’s Got Talent Open Auditions | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.
  • Saturday, 7-11 p.m. | Storm Area 51: the Regroup | Admission: $10 advance, $15 door | Location: Improv Dixie, 175 N. 1000 East, St. George.

Family            

  • Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Love and Information | Admission: Various | Location: Dolores Dore Eccles Fine Arts, St. George.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. | International’s Games Day | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Library, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Cedar’s Birthday | Admission: Free | Location: Frontier Homestead State Park, 635 N. Main St., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Iron Mission Days | Admission: Free | Location: Frontier Homestead State Park, 635 N. Main St., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 1-6 p.m. | Iron Axe – GRAND Opening | Admission: Free | Location: Iron Axe Cedar City – Axe And Knife Throwing, 151 S. Main St., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Family Day: Can Art Tell a Story? | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 5:30 p.m. | Night at the Museum | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Chamber of Commerce, 510 W. 800 South, Cedar City.

Foods/vendors/crafts   

Music              

Nightlife/social        

Outdoor/active/sporting     

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

