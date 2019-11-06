TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | November 8 – November 10
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. | Upcycled Art Class | Admission: $10 | Location: St. George Bicycle Collective, 70 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 1-3 p.m. | Card Class | Admission: $10 | Location: Dandylion Wishes, 793 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Friday, 5-7 p.m. | November Craft Camp | Admission: $25 | Location: Washington City Community Center, Washington.
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | The Gift of Art – Holiday Small Art Show | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery SUAG, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Christmas Cookie Album Class | Admission: $30 | Location: Dandylion Wishes, 793 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, noon to 2:30 p.m. | Paint with Me ~Ages 6 and up~ at Wing Nutz | Admission: $35 | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 5-7:30 p.m. | Holiday Craft Night! | Admission: Free | Location: Coral Canyon HOA, 3150 E. Grasslands Parkway, Washington.
- Saturday, 6-8:30 p.m. | Paint Nite ~Adults Only~ at Cedar City Elks | Admission: $35 | Location: Cedar City Elks Lodge No. 1556, 111 E. 200 North, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Thursday, 8 a.m., through Friday, 3 p.m. | Utah SRM Annual Meeting | Admission: Free | Location: SUU, Cedar City.
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Free Online Business Exposure Challenge | Admission: Free | Location: The Society, 671 S. 1000 East, St. George.
- Friday, 7:30-8:30 p.m. | Know Your Rights Seminar by ACLU rep Sydni Makemo | Admission: Free | Location: SwitchPoint, 948 N. 1300 West, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Home Buyer Education | Admission: $35 | Location: Sun Country Home Solutions, 382 S. Bluff St., No. 150, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Free Ladies Concealed Carry Class | Admission: Free | Location: Sportsman’s Warehouse, 2957 E. 850 North, St. George.
- Sunday, 6 p.m. | What I Love About Being A Dad / Parent – Reflections | Admission: Free | Location: Parent Candor.
Entertainment
- Wednesday, 7 a.m., through Saturday, 10 a.m. | Red Rocks Utah State Marching Band Championship and BOA Regional | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Thursday-Saturday, 7:3o p.m., Monday, 7:30 p.m. | Pippin | Admission: Various | Location: Dixie High School, St. George.
- Friday, 9 a.m., through Sunday, noon | Manage Care Professionals FlyIn | Admission: Free | Location: AskMariaTodd.
- Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m., 7 p.m. | Wait Until Dark | Admission: Various | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, Cottontown Village, 25 N. 300 West, Washington.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Comedy Show Ft. Henry Cho | Admission: $10 | Location: Dixie Tech, 610 S. Tech Ridge Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Dixie’s Got Talent Open Auditions | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Saturday, 7-11 p.m. | Storm Area 51: the Regroup | Admission: $10 advance, $15 door | Location: Improv Dixie, 175 N. 1000 East, St. George.
Family
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Love and Information | Admission: Various | Location: Dolores Dore Eccles Fine Arts, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | International’s Games Day | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Library, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Cedar’s Birthday | Admission: Free | Location: Frontier Homestead State Park, 635 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Iron Mission Days | Admission: Free | Location: Frontier Homestead State Park, 635 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 1-6 p.m. | Iron Axe – GRAND Opening | Admission: Free | Location: Iron Axe Cedar City – Axe And Knife Throwing, 151 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Family Day: Can Art Tell a Story? | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 5:30 p.m. | Night at the Museum | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Chamber of Commerce, 510 W. 800 South, Cedar City.
Foods/vendors/crafts
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Thread Up Coat Drop Off | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie Montessori Academy, 1160 N. 645 West, Washington.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Donation Drive | Admission: Free | Location: 1930 W. Sunset Blvd., Suite 102, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Crop Walk Saint George /Washington County | Admission: Various | Location: St. George Interfaith Council.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Petco Adoption | Admission: Various | Location: 765 W. Telegraph St., Washington.
- Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. | The Power of Mushroom Supplements | Admission: Free | Location: Natural Grocers, 712 W. Telegraph St., Washington.
- Saturday, 4-7 p.m. | Desert Babes First Meetup Potluck | Admission: Free | Location: Tonaquint Nature Center, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 6 p.m. | Vegan Potluck | Admission: Free | Location: 245 W. 200 North, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | Iron County Care & Share Benefit With Mountain Top Sound | Admission: $5 | Location: 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. | Mimosa Brunch | Admission: Various | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Sunday, 3 p.m. | Thanksgiving Pairing From the Barrel | Admission: $50 | Location: IG Winery & Tasting Room, 59 W. Center St., Cedar City.
Music
- Thursday, 7:30 p.m. | Orchestra Concert | Admission: Various | Location: Heritage Theatre, Cedar City.
- Friday, 7-8 p.m. | Icama presents Blammity Blam | Admission: $5 | Location: Community Presbyterian Church, 2279 N. Wedgewood Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Dick Earls Electric Witness | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Interfaith Choir – Veterans Day Concert | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Charlie Kessner’s Chill Vibe | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Thursday, 6 p.m., through Friday, 9 a.m. | Board Game Night | Admission: Free | Location: Noggin Games, 1830 N. Main St., Suite. 3, Cedar City.
- Friday, noon | SUU LGBTQ Demonstration | Admission: Free | Location: 351 W. University Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday, 6 p.m. | ASL social night at Iceberg | Admission: Free | Location: 1067 E. Tabernacle St., N0. 10, St. George.
- Friday, 6 p.m., through Saturday, 4 p.m. | TOFW • St. George, UT • Nov. 8-9, 2019 | Admission: Various | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | DJ AMB- Friday Nights at Mikes Tavern | Admission: No cover | Location: 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday, noon | The Hype’s FIRST Birthday Bash | Admission: Free | Location: The Hype, 1025 E. Tabernacle St., Suite. 6, St. George.
- Saturday, 3:30 p.m. | #SQUADTALK Join us for a day of real talk! | Admission: $15 | Location: 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Awards Reception | Admission: Free | Location: Hunter Conference Center, Cedar City.
- Sunday, 1 p.m. | Stitch ‘n’ B *!# | Admission: Various | Location: 35 N. Main St., St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Thursday, 8 a.m., through Saturday, 8 p.m. | 30th Annual Dixie Classic | Admission: Various | Location: Sunbrook Golf Course, 2366 W. Sunbrook Drive, St. George.
- Thursday, 9 a.m., through Saturday, 3 p.m. | CST SxS Adventure Rally | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8-10 a.m. | Shop Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Rapid Cycling, 705 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m., through Monday, 5 p.m. | 3 Day “Closing Down the Ranch” Tour | Admission: $680 car | Location: Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Snake Hollow Skillz & Thrillz Challenger 2019 | Admission: Various | Location: Snake Hollow Bike Park, St. George.
- Saturday, 9:30 a.m. | Saturday Grocery Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Red Rock Bicycle Co., 446 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Off-road meet and greet | Admission: Free | Location: SWOT, 1724 Hilton Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 1-4 p.m. | SUU vs Sacramento State | Admission: Various | Location: 351 W. University Ave., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 7 p.m. | Full Moon Meditation Sound Bath | Admission: $25 | Location: 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
