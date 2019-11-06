Nina Louise Lambert Whiting

November 6, 2019

September 29, 1935 — October 30, 2019

Nina Louise Lambert Whiting, 84, passed away on Oct. 30, 2019, to return to her heavenly home where her husband, George Albert Whiting, has been anxiously waiting for her. She was born Sept. 29, 1935, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Ira and Leona Christensen Lambert.

Nina and George loved the outdoors. They spent many hours enjoying the beauties of Idaho and shared this love with their children. Nina loved to create and share her homemade quilts and cards. She worked as a nurse serving the communities where she lived. Nina was very active in her church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving others in many different capacities.

She is survived by her sister, Myrle Tippets; her sons, Carl J. Whiting and Hal K. Whiting; her daughter, Janene E. Ustach; 13 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary in St. George, Utah.  Interment will be at Tonaquint Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings

