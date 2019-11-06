July 18, 1936 — November 5, 2019

Hattie Jilleen Draper Mitchell, 83, passed away Nove. 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family after a short battle with Lung Cancer. She was born July 18, 1936 in Provo, Utah to Levi and Fern Draper.

Jilleen married Stanley H. Mitchell Aug. 11, 1954. Later their marriage was sealed in the St. George Temple on Feb. 3, 2003.

She lived in Salt Lake City until 2000. Then she moved to beautiful St. George where she lived until 2013 when she moved to New Harmony.

Jilleen graduated from Jordan High School and then took college classes to further her career. She was a mom first. She worked at JC Penny’s in the coffee shop. Then she was hired at ZCMI in their credit department and from there worked her way up the corporate ladder and became the Corporate Training Director. She loved her job. She got to travel and meet lots of people.

After retiring, she was a member of the LDS Church where she served in various callings. She enjoyed helping others. She was active in her community. She enjoyed the “Lunch Bunch Ladies”. She loved doing for others and seeing the smiles on their faces.

She was a friend to all, a mom to her kids, and a grammy to her grandkids. Her heart was full of love that she enjoyed sharing with others. She enjoyed crochet and reading. She made throw blankets for the family and then she started making them for the homeless.

Jilleen is survived by her children; Darrin (LaRita) of St. George, Rexene (Kevin) of Salt Lake City and Jody (Stewart) of New Harmony; brother, Frank (Carmen) of Arizona; eight grandkids; four great-grandkids; eight nieces; and six nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Stan; son, Cory; brother, Ray; and sister, LaDean.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. Family and friends are welcomed to gather and celebrate her life prior to services, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Tonaquint Cemetery.

We would like to thank the wonderful people of Intermountain Home Care and Hospice for the great care they gave Jilleen in making her passing as painless as possible. They showed her compassion, respect and graciousness in her time of need. They are a bright light in a tough time. Our family will be forever thankful for their help when we needed it most.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to Intermountain Home Care and Hospice, 11520 S. Redwood Road, South Jordan, Utah, or at www.foundationforhomecare.org.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to Intermountain Home Care and Hospice, 11520 S. Redwood Road, South Jordan, Utah, or at www.foundationforhomecare.org.