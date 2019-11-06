Cleo Saoirse Bernie Neve

November 6, 2019

October 29, 2019 — November 5, 2019

Cleo Saoirse Bernie Neve of Springville, Utah passed away on Nov. 5, 2019.

She was born one week earlier on Oct. 29, 2019. Cleo was the firstborn child of Bailey Neve and Andee Osmond Neve.

Surviving her are her grandparents, Brandon Neve and Debbie Tang, and Vic and Lisa Osmond; great-grandparents Glenn and Diana Neve, Robert and Patricia Terrill, Glenn and Kinnie Seamons, and Rex and Judy Osmond. The following aunts and uncles: April (Adam) Marshall, Ashlee (Brad) Burton, Nick Osmond, Matthew Osmond and Hannah Neve, Madelein Neve, Olivia Neve, Evan Neve and  Benji Neve.

A funeral will be held at the Bloomington Stake Center at 200 W. Brigham Road at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. There will be a viewing at the same building at 11:30 am. Burial will be next to her late uncle, Adam Osmond, at the Tonaquint Cemetery.

A full obituary can be found at wheelermortuaries.com.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for funeral/medical costs at gofundme.com/baby-cleo-neve-funeral-fund.

