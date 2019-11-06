From free haircuts to discounted phones, businesses honor those who served with Veterans Day deals

Stock image, St. George News

SOUTHERN UTAH — In observance of Veterans Day this year, several businesses and restaurants around Southern Utah are offering deals to current members of the military and veterans to thank them for their service.

Retail discounts

Amazon — Nov. 6-11, active-duty, veterans, National Guard and reserve personnel can sign up for a yearlong Amazon Prime membership for $79, a savings of $40. New and existing Prime members can take advantage of this promotion.

Great Clips — On Nov. 11, veterans and current military members can visit a Great Clips salon to receive either a free haircut or a free haircut card to use at a later date. Non-military customers can purchase a service on Veterans Day and get a free haircut card to give to a veteran they know. Haircuts are redeemable until Dec. 31.

Home Depot — Home Depot offers a 10% discount to all veterans on Nov. 11. The company offers the 10% discount year-round for active duty and military retirees.

Kohl’s — Active and former military personnel and their families get a 30% off in-store discount Nov. 7-11.

Sport Clips — Participating locations are offering veterans free haircuts on Nov. 11.

Target — Active-duty military, veterans, reservists and their dependents can receive a 10% discount on a purchase made in-store and online Nov. 3-11.

T-Mobile — As Veterans Day approaches, T-Mobile announced that, starting Nov. 1, active-duty military personnel and veterans can get 50% off the latest Samsung smartphones, including the new Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+. This is in addition to their Magenta Military plan, which includes 50% off family lines, available to military, veterans and their families year-round.

Walgreens — Veterans, military personnel and their families get a 20% discount on eligible regular-priced items Nov. 8-11 in-store with a Walgreens Balance Rewards card and proof of service.

Ancestry.com — In honor of Veterans Day, Ancestry.com is allowing everyone to search their collection of U.S. military records for free starting Nov. 8, at 5 p.m. and ending Nov. 17 at 9:59 p.m. Ancestry features more than 260 million records including draft cards and enlistment records going back hundreds of years. More information is available online.

Restaurant discounts

Applebee’s — Veterans and active-duty military personnel receive a free meal from a special menu on Nov. 11.

Chili’s — Veterans and active military service members get a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11.

Cracker Barrel — Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a Pumpkin Pie Latte on Nov. 11.

Denny’s — Veterans and military personnel get a free build-your-own grand slam on Nov. 11 from 5 a.m. to noon.

Golden Corral — Golden Corral’s “Military Appreciation Night” free dinner will be available on Nov. 11, from 5-9 p.m. Military retirees, veterans, active-duty, National Guard and Reserves are all welcome.

Little Caesars — Veterans and active military members receive a free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 11.

Menchie’s — Veterans and active-duty military will receive their first six ounces free on Nov. 11.

Pilot Flying J — Active-duty military and veterans get a free hot beverage and breakfast item in stores Nov. 8-11 through a special offer in the app.

Red Lobster — Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free appetizer or dessert from a select menu on Nov. 11.

Red Robin — Veterans and active-duty military get a free tavern double burger with bottomless steak fries on Nov. 11.

Smashburger — Veterans and active-duty military get a free double burger on Nov. 11 with any purchase.

Starbucks — Veterans, active-duty service members and military spouses get a free tall 12 ounce brewed coffee at participating stores on Nov. 11.

Texas Roadhouse — Veterans and active-duty military get a free lunch on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Village Inn — Active-duty military and veterans can enjoy a free meal on Nov. 11.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.