Washington County 2019 municipal election results

ST. GEORGE —Following is St. George News’ compilation of the 2019 municipal elections being held in Washington County.
Election results will be updated as the evening progresses.
St. George City Council – 3 open seats
|GREG ALDRED
|5,230
|(14.6%)
|BETTE O ARIAL
|4,926
|(13.75%)
|ED BACA
|5,759
|(16.07%)
|DANNIELLE LARKIN
|6,048
|(16.88%)
|GREGG MCARTHUR
|6,915
|(19.3%)
|JIMMIE B HUGHES
|6,948
|(19.39%)
Washington City Council – 3 open seats
|CRAIG COATS
|2,292
|(19.18%)
|TROY G. BELLISTON
|2,055
|(17.2%)
|KRESS STAHELI
|2,486
|(20.8%)
|BEN LEAMON MARTINSEN
|1,313
|(10.99%)
|MARCIA WHITNEY
|1,374
|(11.5%)
|KURT F. IVIE
|2,431
|(20.34%)
Hurricane City Council – 3 open seats
|NANETTE DUTTON BILLINGS
|2,120
|(20.19%)
|DAVID (DAVE) SANDERS
|1,873
|(17.84%)
|SPENCER LUNDELL
|1,360
|(12.95%)
|BRENT ELDON MOSER
|1,309
|(12.47%)
|JOSEPH PRETE
|2,038
|(19.41%)
|KEVIN D. THOMAS
|1,798
|(17.13%)
Apple Valley Town Council – Mayor’s seat and 2 council seats open
Mayor’s race
|MARTY LISONBEE
|156
|(54.17%)
|BLACKHAWK WALTERS
|132
|(45.83%)
Council race
|DENNY BASS
|141
|(26.5%)
|PAUL EDWARDSEN
|172
|(32.33%)
|DAVID ZOLG “JR”
|108
|(20.3%)
|FORREST KUEHNE
|111
|(20.86%)
Dammeron Valley
|DENISE STEWART
|127
|(29.4%)
|MICHAEL L THOMAS
|184
|(42.59%)
|Write-in
|121
|(28.01%)
Enterprise City Council – 3 seats open
Hildale City Council – 3 seats open
|LAWRENCE BARLOW
|91
|(34.34%)
|STACY SEAY
|63
|(23.77%)
|ELISSA WALL
|33
|(12.45%)
|JVAR DUTSON
|78
|(29.43%)
Ivins City Council – 3 open seats
|VALERIE CAZIER
|612
|(12%)
|DEREK A. LARSEN
|690
|(13.53%)
|DENNIS MEHR
|1114
|(21.85%)
|DAVID ROBINSON
|497
|(9.75%)
|SUE GORDHAMMER
|1194
|(23.42%)
|JENNY JOHNSON
|991
|(19.44%)
LaVerkin City Council – 3 open seats
|BRIAN STEWART
|226
|(13.54%)
|JOHN VALENTI
|198
|(11.86%)
|KELLY B. WILSON
|418
|(25.04%)
|CHARLES EDWARD “CHUCK” HARDY
|305
|(18.27%)
|MICAH T. GUBLER
|461
|(27.62%)
|JASON TALLAKSON
|61
|(3.65%)
Leeds Town Council – 2 seats open
|R. STEPHEN WILSON
|150
|(34.88%)
|KENNETH J. HADLEY
|131
|(30.47%)
|LORRIE HUNSAKER
|149
|(34.65%)
New Harmony Town Council – 2 seats open
Rockville Town Council – 2 seats open
Santa Clara City Council – 3 open seats
|GARY S. ALLRED
|480
|(13.82%)
|RYAN GRAFF ANDERSON
|436
|(12.55%)
|LOGAN BLAKE
|408
|(11.75%)
|LEINA MATHIS
|673
|(19.38%)
|JARETT WAITE
|703
|(20.24%)
|DENNIS (DENNY) DRAKE
|773
|(22.26%)
Springdale Town Council – 2 open seats
|Suzanne Elger
|140
|Lisa Zumpft
|135
|Stewart Ferber
|114
|Tyler Young
|101
|Undervotes (Undervotes are ballots with less votes marked than requested.)
|34
Toquerville City Council – 1 two-year seat and 3 four-year seats open
Virgin Town Council – 2 seats open
Hurricane Special Bond
|FOR THE ISSUANCE OF BONDS (YES)
|998
|(23.84%)
|AGAINST THE ISSUANCE OF BONDS (NO)
|3189
|(76.16%)
