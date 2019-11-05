Washington County 2019 municipal election results

A sign directs voters to the ballot in Southern Utah, Aug. 11, 2017 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —Following is St. George News’ compilation of the 2019 municipal elections being held in Washington County.

Election results will be updated as the evening progresses.

St. George City Council – 3 open seats

GREG ALDRED 5,230 (14.6%) BETTE O ARIAL 4,926 (13.75%) ED BACA 5,759 (16.07%) DANNIELLE LARKIN 6,048 (16.88%) GREGG MCARTHUR 6,915 (19.3%) JIMMIE B HUGHES 6,948 (19.39%)

Washington City Council – 3 open seats

CRAIG COATS 2,292 (19.18%) TROY G. BELLISTON 2,055 (17.2%) KRESS STAHELI 2,486 (20.8%) BEN LEAMON MARTINSEN 1,313 (10.99%) MARCIA WHITNEY 1,374 (11.5%) KURT F. IVIE 2,431 (20.34%)

Hurricane City Council – 3 open seats

NANETTE DUTTON BILLINGS 2,120 (20.19%) DAVID (DAVE) SANDERS 1,873 (17.84%) SPENCER LUNDELL 1,360 (12.95%) BRENT ELDON MOSER 1,309 (12.47%) JOSEPH PRETE 2,038 (19.41%) KEVIN D. THOMAS 1,798 (17.13%)

Apple Valley Town Council – Mayor’s seat and 2 council seats open

Mayor’s race

MARTY LISONBEE 156 (54.17%) BLACKHAWK WALTERS 132 (45.83%)

Council race

DENNY BASS 141 (26.5%) PAUL EDWARDSEN 172 (32.33%) DAVID ZOLG “JR” 108 (20.3%) FORREST KUEHNE 111 (20.86%)

Dammeron Valley

DENISE STEWART 127 (29.4%) MICHAEL L THOMAS 184 (42.59%) Write-in 121 (28.01%)

Enterprise City Council – 3 seats open

Hildale City Council – 3 seats open

LAWRENCE BARLOW 91 (34.34%) STACY SEAY 63 (23.77%) ELISSA WALL 33 (12.45%) JVAR DUTSON 78 (29.43%)

Ivins City Council – 3 open seats

VALERIE CAZIER 612 (12%) DEREK A. LARSEN 690 (13.53%) DENNIS MEHR 1114 (21.85%) DAVID ROBINSON 497 (9.75%) SUE GORDHAMMER 1194 (23.42%) JENNY JOHNSON 991 (19.44%)

LaVerkin City Council – 3 open seats

BRIAN STEWART 226 (13.54%) JOHN VALENTI 198 (11.86%) KELLY B. WILSON 418 (25.04%) CHARLES EDWARD “CHUCK” HARDY 305 (18.27%) MICAH T. GUBLER 461 (27.62%) JASON TALLAKSON 61 (3.65%)

Leeds Town Council – 2 seats open

R. STEPHEN WILSON 150 (34.88%) KENNETH J. HADLEY 131 (30.47%) LORRIE HUNSAKER 149 (34.65%)

New Harmony Town Council – 2 seats open

Rockville Town Council – 2 seats open

Santa Clara City Council – 3 open seats

GARY S. ALLRED 480 (13.82%) RYAN GRAFF ANDERSON 436 (12.55%) LOGAN BLAKE 408 (11.75%) LEINA MATHIS 673 (19.38%) JARETT WAITE 703 (20.24%) DENNIS (DENNY) DRAKE 773 (22.26%)

Springdale Town Council – 2 open seats

Suzanne Elger 140 Lisa Zumpft 135 Stewart Ferber 114 Tyler Young 101 Undervotes (Undervotes are ballots with less votes marked than requested.) 34

Toquerville City Council – 1 two-year seat and 3 four-year seats open

Virgin Town Council – 2 seats open

Hurricane Special Bond

FOR THE ISSUANCE OF BONDS (YES) 998 (23.84%) AGAINST THE ISSUANCE OF BONDS (NO) 3189 (76.16%)

