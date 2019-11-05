Iron County municipal election results

Campaign signs for the six finalist candidates for Cedar City Council on the lawn outside the Hunter Conference Center, Southern Utah University, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 15, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Incumbents Terri Hartley and Craig Isom were both successfully reelected to the Cedar City Council, according to preliminary Election Day results released Tuesday night. Additionally, newcomer Tyler Melling, the top overall vote-getter, won a spot on the five-member council. Melling will take over the seat currently occupied by Paul Cozzens, who is now an Iron County Commissioner and did not seek reelection to the City Council.

In the mail-in election, voters could choose up to three of the six candidates, each of whom had made it past the August primary election.

According to the preliminary results sent out late Tuesday night by Iron County Clerk Jonathan Whittaker, the vote totals for each of the Cedar City Council candidates were as follows:

Cedar City Council (three open seats)

Tyler Melling 2,651 (23.9%)

Terri Hartley 2,256 (20.4%)

Craig Isom 1,952 (17.6%)

Adam Hahn 1,623 (14.6%)

Don Oswald 1,603 (14.4%)

Brittanie Parry 999 (9.0%)

“I am honored and humbled to have earned the confidence of nearly 60% of today’s voters and I look forward to the opportunity to earn the trust of the other 40%,” Melling told Cedar City News in a written statement Tuesday night.

“Next year’s council will be made up of four people with decades of experience in the public and private sectors,” Melling added. “I look forward to learning from them while offering a fresh perspective. I look forward to serving our beautiful city for the next four years and learning to represent all members of our community.”

Whittaker said an official updated vote count is expected to be released Friday.

“Over the next few days, we will process provisional ballots and ballots that were mailed by the deadline,” he said.

The results released Tuesday indicated that 11,084 votes were marked on 4,430 ballots, a turnout of approximately 29.5% of registered voters in Cedar City’s 25 precincts.

Elsewhere in Iron County, the town council election in Kanarraville saw a tie for second place on the ballot, making the race too close to call yet.

Kanarraville Town Council (two open seats)

Stoney Shugart 81 (27.9%)

J Tyler Allred 75 (25.9%)

Michael Humes 75 (25.9%)

Sandy Fullman 59 (20.3%)

Paragonah Town Council (two open seats)

Michael Abbott 144 (43.4%)

Marjorie Cipkar 89 (26.8%)

Nancy Dalton 74 (22.3%)

Jessica Stewart 25 (7.5%)

Parowan City Council (three open seats)

Matthew Gale 564

Jim Shurtleff 515

David Burton 416

Dayla Ulrich 328

Vickie Hicks 325

In Brian Head, which has just 96 registered voters, a total of 46 ballots were cast in the election for a two-year town council seat. Remarkably, Cecile-Marie Wallis and Shaun Kelly each received exactly half of the votes cast — 23 apiece, meaning the race won’t be decided until additional votes are received and counted.

Brian Head Town Council (one open seat)

Cecile-Marie Wallis 23 (50%)

Shaun Kelly 23 (50%)

