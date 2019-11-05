Florine Meeks

March 27, 1932 — November 3, 2019

On Nov. 3, 2019, Florine Delores Sherrell Meeks, age 87, passed away surrounded by her beloved family at Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, Utah.

She was born on March 27, 1932, in Dallas Texas, the daughter of Leamon Sherrell and Zula Hayman. After joining The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Texas, she moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, where she met her beloved husband and lifelong sweetheart, John Glenn Meeks, Jr. They were married for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake City Temple on March 18, 1955.

Florine was a lifelong learner and teacher. She moved to Utah and learned the art of being a secretary. She learned to type and take shorthand, which she continued to use throughout her life, outpacing the note-taking abilities of her children and grandchildren and their electronic devices. She helped her husband through his undergraduate and graduate programs and then continued to help shape his words throughout his career in education.

The mother of seven, she created foods and flavors, regardless of how thin the budget at times, which her family still craves. She engendered in her children and grandchildren a love of reading, of singing and of talking, her voice creating worlds of sight and sound as she read and sang. She guided her families in moves to many places in California, Idaho and throughout Utah, cushioning each landing and helping her children find their place in each new world. Her sharp wit and quick mind, coupled with a loving heart, made her a person easy to talk with — quick to listen, strong to ease sorrow and always able to share the words and feelings needed in that moment. She had the capacity to show each of her children that they, individually, were her favorite, and collectively that they were truly cherished. She made each of her grandchildren feel the connection of generations with her humor and wisdom. As the world progressed into the digital age, she mastered cell phones and texting and computers so she could continue to reach out and touch the lives of her family and friends, sharing the richness of herself to those who loved her. She was easy to love in return. She was truly “Mommy.”

She is survived by her husband, John Glenn Meeks, Jr, who lives in Washington City, Utah, her children Jeffrey Meeks and his wife, Joyce Meeks, of Oceanside, California; Bruce Meeks and his husband, Phil Fox, of Woodland Hills, California; Cheryl Meeks of Eagle Mountain, Utah, Jesse Meeks and his wife, Ann Meeks, of American Fork, Utah; Jennifer Brotherson and her husband, Scott Brotherson, of Bunkerville, Nevada; and Glenda Williams and her husband, Scott Williams, of Nephi, Utah. She was the grandmother of 22 wonderful grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, with the 19th soon to arrive. She was preceded in death by her parents Leamon and Zula Sherrell, her sister, Clover June Sherrell Greer, and her beloved eldest son, John William Meeks.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Coral Canyon chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 1950 N. Coral Canyon Blvd., Washington, Utah. Friends may call at the church between 9:30 to 10:30 for those who would like to pay their final respects. After funeral services, Florine will be interned at the Washington City Cemetery.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, (435) 673-2454.

