PrinterLogic headquarters on Tech Ridge makes headway moving St. George, technology into the future

Work crews with K. Burrows Construction Inc. prep the subfloor to lay down concrete on PrinterLogic's new headquarters on Tech Ridge, St. George, Utah, Nov. 1, 2019 | Photo by David Louis St. George News

ST. GEORGE — One of the newest buildings to go up on the 150-acre Tech Ridge in St. George is taking shape.

Anyone driving along Airport Road near Dixie Technology College will notice the walls going up and subflooring being set on PrinterLogics’ 60,000-square-foot headquarters.

Long-term plans for the expansive Tech Ridge development include space for buildings housing multiple tech companies surrounded by residential neighborhoods, restaurants and hotels, all flanked by a large amount of open space for recreation.

PrinterLogic’s design plans for the building reflect the development’s “live-work-play” vision, including a large basketball court in the middle of the office space.

PrinterLogic broke ground on the new building in May, at which point CEO Ryan Wedig reflected on how the idea for Tech Ridge came together, saying that a group of like-minded individuals in St. George’s budding tech community came together to consider how they could add to Southern Utah’s economy.

During a presentation at Tech Ridge on Friday, Wedig said he is excited about the future and the role PrinterLogic will play in that future moving forward.

“PrinterLogic is the world leader in serverless printer infrastructure,” Wedig said.

While most companies rely on a hard copy printed product to conduct business, PrinterLogic has upended the workflow that transitions away from the analog hard copy to a digital model.

“We have eliminated the print server altogether,” Wedig said. “We are getting into the digital management plan, and part of that plan we found the need to scan from the printers … and move that data directly into a file instead of the mess of emails and other types of online communications.”

PrinterLogic is among the major players working toward Utah Gov. Gary Herbert’s goal of adding 25,000 jobs to the more rural regions of Utah.

Although PrinterLogic does not plan on hiring much more than its current workforce of approximately 190 employees, depending on how robust the economy becomes and how future accusations impact the business model, Wedig said the sky is the limit.

“We sell to all industries,” Wedig said. “Our customers are typically large enterprise, and we see a big opportunity to get some of the folks focused on print excited about creating and bringing new innovative ways to solve for more paperless solutions before those solutions are brought to them.”

PrinterLogic’s business model is moving documents into a usable and functional process, where a scanned document is completed by the first link of the chain – Wedig used himself as an example – and then electronically handed off to the next person in the chain to make their decisions based on the information.

After scanning a document and assigning it to a workflow of relevant employees – such as an attorney, the accounting department, human relations and a marketing executive – all documents can be tracked along the way to completion.

“After everyone has looked at the document, I will stamp it as approved,” Wedig said. “The great thing is that I am able to watch the document move from person to person to see where it is at in the business process.”

During Friday’s presentation, Wedig said the opening of their new headquarters is scheduled for June or July.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.