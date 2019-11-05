Ask a Local Expert: Deck the halls or nothing at all? What’s the best way to sell my home during the holidays?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Many people wonder if they should try to sell their homes during the holiday season.

In a recent “Ask a Local Expert,” Jessica Elgin of Red Rock Real Estate discussed the pros and cons of selling your home during the holidays. If you have decided that putting your home up for sale during the holiday season is right for you and your family, there are a few things that should be kept in mind.

First and foremost, Elgin says, remember to not overdue it when it comes to decorations. It is better to opt for a menorah or smaller Christmas tree and minimize the clutter in your home.

Learn more tips for listing your home during the holidays in the Ask a Local Expert video in the media player above

Elgin says that at Red Rock Real Estate, they also suggest sellers keep wrapped presents and table decorations to a minimum.

“Remember the ‘Rule of 3s.’ No more than three items on any surface, and all three items should be at varying heights and sizes.”

A well-set table can be a nice touch and always looks great, and there are many table settings that can be purchased inexpensively.

Overall, Elgin suggests to keep it simple. Playing soft background music and baking a few cookies prior to a showing can make your home a warm, inviting atmosphere for potential buyers.

“Leave the cookies on a plate with a note that says, ‘Please enjoy the cookies as you are looking at our home,'” Elgin said. “Small details make a big difference.”

To learn more tips about selling your home this year, please visit the Red Rock Real Estate Facebook page or call the office at 435-414-1724.

For more information on Red Rock Real Estate, visit their website.

For more local expert opinions on topics from bankruptcy and family law to sleep and oral wellness, click here.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.