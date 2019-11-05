Honor those who served at 9th annual Veterans Day gathering at SunRiver Veterans Honor Park

Stock image, St. George News

SOUTHERN UTAH — Held on the anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended World War I, Veterans Day is an opportunity for Americans to honor veterans for their service and thank them for their sacrifice to our country.

There is less than a week to go, and final preparations are being made for another patriotic ceremony at SunRiver Veterans Honor Park. Everyone is invited to join the ninth annual gathering beginning at 9 a.m. Retired Marine and SunRiver resident Tom Cover will return as master of ceremonies with Melissa Perry singing the national anthem.

Air Force veteran and local pastor Clarence Herrington will be this year’s guest speaker, delivering remarks about his time serving in Vietnam, according to a press release for the event.

Herrington graduated from the Air Force Academy in 1969 and was assigned to the C-7 Caribou Squadron at Cam Rahn Bay, flying combat airlift support over South Vietnam for a year. His second assignment took him to the tiny Pacific island of Guam to fly the B52 Stratofortress for two years, before heading to Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana as a pilot for the T-39 Sabreliner.

Following training at the Air Command and Staff College at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama where he graduated with distinction, Herrington became a platform instructor for the college specializing in strategic warfare. Next, at Strategic Air Command Headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, he served as command briefer in advanced projects, and finally finished his military career working on advanced system planning at Air Force Space Command.

After 24 years of distinguished service, Herrington retired a Lt. Colonel and pursued his second calling in life at seminary school becoming a United Methodist minister.

American Legion Post 142, Marine Corp League Detachment 1270, Vietnam Veterans of America 961, Knights of Columbus and the Patriot Guard Riders of Southern Utah will also be in attendance, and once again, the Color Country Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will be offering baked goods for sale to benefit local veteran programs including Utah Honor Flight and Wreaths Across America.

During the month of November, commemorative bricks that can be placed at the park are on sale for $200 each to honor veterans. Contact Cover at 435-669-4141 for more information.

Seating will be limited and event organizers recommend bringing folding chairs. Pastries will be available with hot coffee served courtesy of Calvary Chapel in St. George.

