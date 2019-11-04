Enterprise Lady Wolves win 2A volleyball state title

Enterprise players and coaches celebrate after winning the 2A state volleyball championship over North Summit, Orem, Utah, Nov. 2, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Enterprise High Athletics, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Enterprise Lady Wolves won the state 2A volleyball title Saturday night, defeating three-time defending state champion North Summit in the finals, 3-2.

The two-day tournament was held Friday and Saturday at Utah Valley University in Orem.

In each of the last two years, North Summit had won the state championship by defeating Enterprise in the finals. This year, however, it was the Lady Wolves’ turn.

“Each game was controlled by one team until the fifth game,” Enterprise head coach Brian Phelps said of the final match, which saw Enterprise winning the first set and third sets 25-20 and 25-16, respectively, but losing the second and fourth sets by identical scores of 10-25.

In the fifth and deciding game to 15 points, the Lady Braves took an early 7-3 lead, but Enterprise then served up nine points in a row to take a 12-7 lead. Undaunted, North Summit then rallied to tie the score, 12-12.

Following a time out, the Lady Braves missed their serve, after which Enterprise’s Noah Moyle recorded a block kill to put the Wolves up by two, 14-12. Sophomore setter Treshor Phelps then served up an ace for the final point, making the final set’s score 15-12 and giving the Lady Wolves the championship.

Enterprise had started off the state tournament on Friday with a sweep of American Heritage, 25-13, 25-8 and 25-11.

Later Friday, the Lady Wolves faced Region 18 rival Millard, with whom they’d split the regular-season series 1-1, with each team winning at home. Both teams had finished the regular season with 7-1 records, thereby sharing the region title.

At Friday’s state tournament quarterfinal contest, the Wolves won the first set 25-14, but dropped the next two sets to Millard, 25-27 and 22-25. Enterprise rallied to take the fourth set 25-22, then went on to win the deciding fifth set 15-6.

Then, in the semifinals Saturday morning, Enterprise faced previously undefeated Waterford, who came into the match with a 23-0 record and the overall No. 1 seed in the tournament. That match also went five sets, with Enterprise losing the first two games 15-25 and 18-25, but rallying to win the next three, 25-20, 25-19 and 19-17.

The upset of Waterford advanced the Lady Wolves to the championship game against North Summit Saturday night.

Leading the way for Enterprise in the title game was junior Sofie Shurtliff, who had 20 kills, one block kill and 11 digs. Moyle added 13 kills, four block kills, 12 digs and two service aces. Treshor Phelps recorded 25 assists and 10 digs, while fellow setter Sierra Terry, a junior, added 19 assists and 15 digs. Libero Allie Hunt, a junior, had 20 digs. Senior outside hitters Kalli Jones and Kyndel Hunt had five and four kills, respectively. Click here to see the full box score of the championship match.

The championship is Enterprise’s sixth volleyball state title overall and its third since 2013. Over the past seven years, the Lady Wolves have earned three state titles, three second-place trophies and one fourth-place finish.

