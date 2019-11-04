Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Josh Conner in the outfit he wore to beat the Guinness World Record for fastest time over a half-marathon distance dressed as a rancher, St. George, Utah, Nov. 2, 2019 | Photo by Ryann Richardson, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2-3.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE — A short drive from Zion National Park is a unique set of vacation rentals, each not much larger than a recreational vehicle. Zions Tiny Oasis, a small collection of tiny houses, sits near a quintessential Utah mesa on a 75-acre property that offers striking views of the park and vivid sunsets.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — First responders were dispatched to a stretch of Interstate 15 near Leeds after a pickup truck exited the roadway and rolled into a ravine.

The passenger in a pickup truck traveling south on I-15 near mile marker 21 was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center via Intermountain Life Flight just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — A St. George man made this year’s Snow Canyon Half Marathon one for the books.

Josh Conner broke the Guinness World Record for fastest completion time over a half-marathon distance dressed as a rancher.

Read complete story here.

ALONG THE BLACK MESA AND LAKE POWELL RAILROAD, Ariz. (AP) — Ron Little nestles into a familiar seat aboard a train locomotive and slides the window open, leaning out to get a better view of dozens of rail cars that stretch for a mile behind and the landscape he knows so well.

Read complete story here.

ESCALANTE, Utah (AP) — Authorities are seeking information on the illegal killing of a bull elk along State Route 12 west of Escalante in southern Utah in late October.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.