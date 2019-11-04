Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Josh Conner in the outfit he wore to beat the Guinness World Record for fastest time over a half-marathon distance dressed as a rancher, St. George, Utah, Nov. 2, 2019 | Photo by Ryann Richardson, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2-3.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

Husband-wife team building tiny home oasis near Zion National Park 

Zions Tiny Oasis is quickly becoming a tourist destination thanks to the uniqueness of the tiny vacation rentals and breathtaking views of the nearby Zion National Park, Virgin, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Zions Tiny Oasis, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A short drive from Zion National Park is a unique set of vacation rentals, each not much larger than a recreational vehicle. Zions Tiny Oasis, a small collection of tiny houses, sits near a quintessential Utah mesa on a 75-acre property that offers striking views of the park and vivid sunsets.

Passenger Life Flighted to hospital after pickup rolls into ravine on I-15 

Utah Highway Patrol vehicles, Cedar City, Utah, July 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — First responders were dispatched to a stretch of Interstate 15 near Leeds after a pickup truck exited the roadway and rolled into a ravine.

The passenger in a pickup truck traveling south on I-15 near mile marker 21 was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center via Intermountain Life Flight just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

St. George man breaks world record for running fastest half-marathon while dressed as a cowboy

Josh Conner in the outfit he wore to beat the Guinness World Record for fastest time over a half marathon distance dressed as a rancher, St. George, Utah, Nov. 2, 2019 | Photo by Ryann Richardson, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A St. George man made this year’s Snow Canyon Half Marathon one for the books.

Josh Conner broke the Guinness World Record for fastest completion time over a half-marathon distance dressed as a rancher.

Native workers not sure what’s next after coal plant closes 

Navajo Generating Station is a 2250 megawatt coal-fired power plant located on leased land in the Navajo Indian Reservation, near Page, Arizona. This plant provides electrical power to customers in Arizona, Nevada, and California and is operated by Salt River Project (SRP). | Photo by GaryKavanagh/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ALONG THE BLACK MESA AND LAKE POWELL RAILROAD, Ariz. (AP) — Ron Little nestles into a familiar seat aboard a train locomotive and slides the window open, leaning out to get a better view of dozens of rail cars that stretch for a mile behind and the landscape he knows so well.

Utah officials seeking information on illegal killing of elk

Bull elk, Utah, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resourses, St. George News

ESCALANTE, Utah (AP) — Authorities are seeking information on the illegal killing of a bull elk along State Route 12 west of Escalante in southern Utah in late October.

