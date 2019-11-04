Over 200 golfers travel to Mesquite as 2019 ‘Nevada Open’ golf tournament kicks off

Mark Anguiano, winner of the 2018 Nevada Open golf tournament, Mesquite, Nevada, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Mesquite Gaming, St. George News

MESQUITE, Nev. — Nevada’s longest-running professional golf tournament, the “Nevada Open,” kicks off this week with an increased prize purse of $150,000.

The player field for the three-day tournament is set, and Mesquite Gaming is excited to welcome 224 players traveling across more than 25 states. The 54-hole event will take place Nov. 5–7 and will be played on Mesquite Gaming’s most prestigious courses, the CasaBlanca Golf Club and Palms Golf Club.

Over the years, Nevada Open spectators have seen an impressive field of players including Tony Finau, Nate Lashley, Charlie Hoffman, Craig Barlow, Boyd Summerhayes, Kevin Stadler and Jay Don Blake, along with notable past champions Robert Gamez, Vic Wilk, Kevin Penner and Tom Lehman.

Last year’s defending champion, Mark Anguiano from Whittier, California, will be returning with the hopes of defending his title. One notable amateur set to play is Gordan Brixi from the Czech Republic, who has committed to the University of Nevada Las Vegas in 2020. The tournament has three other UNLV golf alumni in the field participating as pros: James Feutz, Justin Chong and Edward Olson.

“Each year we see very impressive field of players and we’re looking forward to seeing how this year’s group performs as their season comes to a close,” said Christian Adderson, tournament director for Mesquite Gaming. “Both the CasaBlanca and Palms golf courses have been overseeded and are ready for three days of competitive play. And we’re excited to once again highlight Mesquite as the perfect golf resort destination.”

The tournament is free to all spectators. Viewers are encouraged to stay on the cart path during tournament play for the safety of the bystanders and players. The championship ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the CasaBlanca Golf Club.

