Teen motorcyclist in coma after being hit by car in St. George

ST. GEORGE — A collision on Red Cliffs Drive has left a teenage motorcyclist in a coma, and his family and friends praying for his recovery.

At around 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening, the teen, identified as 17-year-old Donovin Trauntvein, was southbound on Red Cliffs Drive heading through the intersection into The Shoppes at Zion when he was hit by a passenger car making a left turn.

Christine Patrick, a witness who was in the turn lane behind the car that hit the motorcycle, said the car “completely ran over (the motorcyclist) and his bike.”

While the motorcyclist had been wearing his helmet, Patrick said his legs appeared to be “horribly broken,” and he was crying out in pain.

St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin confirmed details of the collision Monday and said that the motorcyclist appeared to have broken bones in his extremities.

Several readers contacted St. George News after the story was originally published claiming to have witnessed the collision, and disputed Patrick’s account. They said that Trauntvein was southbound on Red Hills Drive and attempted to speed through the intersection on a yellow light when the other vehicle, which they say was a van and not a passenger car, was already making a left turn in the intersection.

They say the teen ended up crashing into the side of the van and was not run over as the other witness claimed, according to the emails.

The driver of the passenger car that hit the teen was cited for failing to yield on a left turn.

According to social media posts made by Trauntvein’s family and friends, and a GoFundMe account created to help cover medical costs, his injuries include two broken legs, two broken arms, a broken wrist and a collapsed lung.

Social media posts and the GoFundMe page claim the driver who hit Trauntvein ran a red light, and say the impact also split the helmet he was wearing at the time of the collision.

According to the latest update on the GoFundMe page posted Monday evening, Trauntvein was placed in a medically-induced coma due to a brain injury sustained in the crash. Last night, attempts were made to take him out of the coma due to brain swelling, which were unsuccessful.

“They tried to take him out of the induced coma today but he never woke up because his brain is swelling. Normal pressure is between 14-17, his is at a 40,” according to the update. “At this point, he is no longer in an induced coma but a real one. The next 72 hours will be critical. Please all, send prayers and funds.”

The GoFundMe page was set up by Joel Andrew Lewis, a teacher at St. George Academy where Trauntvein is a student.

The goal of the online fundraiser is currently set at $35,000 as that was the initial estimate given for medical cost, Lewis wrote. So far, the account has raised $3,800.

To make a donation via GoFundMe, click here.

Ed. note: The direction the motorcyclist was going has been corrected from northbound to southbound. An alternate account of the crash given by St. George News readers who claimed to also have witnessed the incident has also been added to the story above.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.