August 18, 1939 — November 3, 2019

Leland Harvey Lay, age 80, passed away to rejoin with the love of his life, Laverta Jensen, in the early morning of Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. He was listening to his favorite cowboy music, while lovingly surrounded by all seven of his children and their families.

He was a kind and loving father and husband, he passed that legacy on to his children.

Harvey was born on Aug. 18, 1939, to Weldo Lay and Vivian Alieth Leavitt in Marysvale, Utah. His siblings are Connie Jean Greenbaum, David Weldo Lay and Darwin Lewis Lay.

Harvey’s children are Joseph Ty Lay, Tracy William Lay, Taylor J. Lay, Tonya Rodgers, Trisha Prisbrey, Tobin Shane Lay and Trenton Porter Lay.

A celebration of life and viewing will be held, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Marysvale City Hall, 215 E. 100 North, Marysvale, Utah. A light lunch will be provided. Please feel free to bring a memory and a treat to share.

A visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah. Interment will be at the Marysvale/Thompsonville Cemetery, 1851 S. Thompsonville Road, Marysvale, Utah at 1:30 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.