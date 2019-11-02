New mom and pop bicycle shop to open in Cedar City

Husband and wife team Brent and Jennifer Van Eps are putting the finishing touches on the newest addition to Cedar City's Family Bicycle Outfitters scheduled to open Nov. 15. Location and date unspecified | Photo courtesy Ligh:FieldStudios

ST. GEORGE — The grand opening of a mom and pop bike shop in Cedar City is just around the corner, but the opening has come with some challenges from nature.

Although recent snow showers in Salida Colorado has put a kink in Brent and Jennifer Van Eps’ move to Southern Utah, it hasn’t dampened their spirits. Despite the bad weather, the husband and wife team loaded into their moving van Thursday and set out to make the 526-mile journey to their new home and business in Cedar City.

Scheduled to open Nov. 15, Family Bicycle Outfitters is a one-stop-shop offering a few unique twists to the traditional business model.

“We really wanted to do our own bike shop,” Brent Van Eps said. “We think there are a lot of amazing bike shops throughout the United States, but we feel things can be done a little bit differently.”

Van Eps has managed bicycle shops for 30 years, and now it is time for his vision of how a shop should be run to come true.

“I’ve heard all of the things of what should be done, and not being the owner, I was never able to make all of that happen,” Van Eps said.

The couple chose Cedar City because they love the town and surrounding area, and they have big plans to make a difference in the community.

“Our goal is to be a good family resource,” Van Eps said. “There are a lot of families in town and we want to give them a shop that they can go to ask questions. They don’t have to be an expert rider. At our shop, everyone will be treated the same no matter how much they spend.”

One thing unique to Family Bicycle Outfitters is its demo program.

Deciding on a bike can be a tough decision. The demo program allows riders 60 days to ride as many mountain bikes the shop has in stock before making a purchase. Demo rides are limited to shorter half-day rides, no overnight rides or road trips are allowed. The cost is $175, which will be applied to the final bicycle purchase.

“We want our customers to be able to make a very good and informed decision,” Van Eps said.

Along with offering the typical bike shop services such as sales, clothing, accessories, bike parts and full-service repairs, Van Eps is going the extra mile for children.

All labor costs for bike repairs made for children 12 years old or younger will be free.

“We want to be able to give back to the community,” Van Eps said.”It breaks my heart to see broken bikes. You notice them everywhere, bikes sitting in backyards broken. Maybe the parents either don’t know how to fix them or can’t afford to fix them. It makes me said. I would rather the kids be outside and enjoying their bikes.”

Family Bicycle Outfitters will host its grand opening from 4-6 p.m., Nov. 15, but will be open for business at 9 a.m. that day. Refreshments will be served.

“It’s just going to be a smaller opening day party with a real big celebration planned for sometime in the spring,” Van Eps said.

The bike shop is located at 1184 S. Sage Drive, Cedar City. For more information call 719-221-5785 or email familybicycleoutfitters@gmail.com

