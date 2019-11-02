May 19, 1963 – October 28, 2019
David Eric Robertson, age 56, passed away Oct. 28, 2019 in St. George, Utah. He was born May 19, 1963 in Murray, Utah to Milton A. Robertson and Delores Louise Anderson Robertson.
Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George 435-673-2454.
Obituaries are received from the public and are not the product of St. George News, its editors, staff or contributors. The matters stated and opinions included are the responsibility of the person submitting them. Obituaries may be submitted for consideration to St. George News via email to obits@stgnews.com.
