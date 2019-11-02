Passenger Light Flighted to hospital after pickup rolls into ravine on I-15

ST. GEORGE — First responders were dispatched to a stretch of Interstate 15 near Leeds after a pickup truck exited the roadway and rolled into a ravine.

The passenger in a pickup truck traveling south on I-15 near mile marker 21 was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center via Intermountain Life Flight just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Tara Wahlberg told St. George News the driver began to drive off of the road and overcorrected, which ultimately caused the accident.

As the driver attempted to correct the direction of his vehicle, he lost control and the pickup rolled off the side of the road before traveling off the embankment and into a ravine.

The driver was able to self-extricate from the vehicle, but the passenger was pinned inside.

First responders were able to extricate the passenger from the vehicle, who was later Life Flighted from the scene, and the driver was transported to DRMC via ambulance.

Traffic was significantly impacted as crews worked to clear the roadway and land the Life Flight helicopter on the interstate.

