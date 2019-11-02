Passenger Light Flighted to hospital after pickup rolls into ravine on I-15

Written by Ryann Richardson
November 2, 2019

ST. GEORGE — First responders were dispatched to a stretch of Interstate 15 near Leeds after a pickup truck exited the roadway and rolled into a ravine.

The passenger in a pickup truck traveling south on I-15 near mile marker 21 was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center via Intermountain Life Flight just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Tara Wahlberg told St. George News the driver began to drive off of the road and overcorrected, which ultimately caused the accident.

As the driver attempted to correct the direction of his vehicle, he lost control and the pickup rolled off the side of the road before traveling off the embankment and into a ravine.

The driver was able to self-extricate from the vehicle, but the passenger was pinned inside.

First responders were able to extricate the passenger from the vehicle, who was later Life Flighted from the scene, and the driver was transported to DRMC via ambulance.

Traffic was significantly impacted as crews worked to clear the roadway and land the Life Flight helicopter on the interstate.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Averee Ryann Richardson was raised in central Ohio and graduated with her bachelor of science degree from Dixie State University in 2019. She is the former editor-in-chief of Dixie State University's student-run news organization, the Dixie Sun News; she also served as the news organization's news editor in past years. When she is not chasing news or networking, Averee enjoys spending time with her family and two rambunctious dogs, Malibu and Mookie.

Email: rrichardson@stgnews.com
Twitter: @AvereeRyann@stgnews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!