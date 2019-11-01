What’s on the Menu: Tifiny’s Creperie | Sponsored by Camping World

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — For anyone looking for a distinctive and amazing lunch or dinner, the menu at Tifiny’s Creperie is filled with casual French cuisine that is sure to not disappoint.

On this week’s episode of “What’s on the Menu,” host Sheldon Demke takes one of the happiest people he knows, Hollie Hope, to test out the rumor that Tifiny’s is the only place in St. George with crepes to die for. He drives by their place all the time and couldn’t wait to find out what yummy treats they had hidden inside.

“The crepes are so well done here. It was like heaven.” Demke said.

Join Sheldon and Hollie Hope dining at Tifiny’s on Episode 47 of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

Owner Earl Rose calls the menu “French-inspired comfort food” and said coming up with a name for their restaurant was easy. His wife, Tifiny, is amazing. They serve a variety of dishes including sandwiches, savory and sweet crepes, salads, pasta and cream puffs made fresh every day.

After working an entire career in law enforcement, Earl Rose retired last year and now cooks full-time for his wife.

“It’s what I’m supposed to do,” he said. “God kinda of sent me this way … in this direction.”

For Tifiny’s authentic creme brulee French toast, Rose starts by soaking a baguette overnight in custard, then torches the raw sugar to perfection, adds fresh whipped cream, strawberries and blueberry sauce. It is served only on Saturdays and sells out quickly, so customers need to arrive pretty early to get a slice.

Their French dip sandwich, with au jus made from scratch and slow-roasted beef, was fantastic, Demke said.

“It’s beautiful — it’s delicious, I loved it. Tifiny and Earl are such good people.”

Tifiny’s has plenty of indoor and outdoor seating and is easy to find, conveniently located at the corner of Dixie Drive and Valley View Drive. They are open Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m until 7 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Tifiny’s Creperie | Website | Facebook | Location: 567 S. Valley View Drive, St. George (click for map) | Hours: Open at 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Closed Sunday | Telephone: 435-879-3363.

