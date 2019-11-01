Collision at crash-prone intersection sends 4 to hospital

Written by Mori Kessler
November 1, 2019

ST. GEORGE — A crash at the intersection of Red Hills Parkway and Skyline Drive sent four people to the hospital early Friday afternoon.

Aftermath of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Skyline Drive and Red Hills Parkway, St. George, Utah, Nov. 1, 2019 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

Responders were dispatched to the intersection around 2:25 p.m. on report of a vehicle rollover. A jeep had landed on its side on an adjacent bike path, and an SUV was in the roadway with front-end damage.

St. George Police Sgt. Tyrell Bangerter said the SUV was westbound on Red Hills Parkway and was turning left to get onto Skyline Drive when it collided with the eastbound jeep going through the intersection.

The SUV impacted the rear driver’s side of the jeep, causing it to roll at least once, clip the pedestrian crossing signal at the street corner and come to a rest on the driver’s side on the bike path, Bangerter said.

Witnesses told police that the lights at the intersection were solid green for east and westbound traffic when the collision occurred, while the SUV’s driver said she thought it was a green arrow pointing left, Bangerter said.

Three of the jeep’s four occupants reported injuries and were transported to the hospital by ambulance. The driver had a head injury and two passengers suffered injuries to their arms. The other passenger was not harmed.

The driver of the SUV did not appear injured but was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle for a precautionary evaluation, Bangerter said.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene, while eastbound traffic had to merge into a signal lane to move around the crash site until it was cleared.

The SUV driver was cited for failure yield on a left turn, Bangerter said.

The Red Hills Parkway-Skyline Drive intersection has been the site of several crashes resulting from drivers failing to yield on a left turn.

