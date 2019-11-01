Oct. 27, 1951 – Oct. 30, 2019

Darlene Joyce Verrillo, our amazing, beautiful, loving wife, mother, grand and great grandmother finally won her 12 year battle with Alzheimer’s disease on Wednesday Oct. 30, 2019, in St. George, Utah.

Darlene was born on Oct. 27, 1951 to Ralph and June Coon in Bridgeport, CT. She graduated from Notre Dame Girls High School in 1969. She then attended one year of college but decided that nursing would be her calling. She graduated in 1973 from the the St. Vincent’s Hospital School of Nursing and helped many people with her nursing skills for 31 years.

In 1969 she accepted an invitation to a junior prom from her future husband Mark and they never looked back. Darlene and Mark married in Bridgeport, CT in 1973 and were married for 46 years. As members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, they were sealed for time and all eternity with their children in 1981 in the Washington D.C. temple.

After Mark retired, they moved to St. George, Utah where Darlene tolerated the heat but fell in love with her new neighbors and friends. She will be remembered for the love she gave to all she knew, her infectious laugh and her sense of humor. She was most proud of her four daughters, fourteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, always thinking of them before herself.

She truly endured to the end, never once complaining of the debilitating disease she endured for years. She was an active member of the church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and sang with the Green Valley third ward choir until she was no longer able.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Ralph and June Coon and niece Jennifer Bike. She is survived by her husband, Mark, daughters Melissa Roberts (Shawn), Jaime Curren (Zachariah), Tracy Pollock (Brent), Lauren Hunt (Brandon), her sister, Debbie Bike and niece Melanie Bike.

We would like to thank Becky Parslow at Home Sweet Home where Doll lived for her final three months and the amazing love and compassion she gave to Darlene and all those with Suntree Hospice.

A viewing will be held Monday, Nov. 4, at the Green Valley third ward at 9:30-10:30 a.m. and funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Tonaquint Cemetery immediately following the services. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.serenitystg.com. Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah.