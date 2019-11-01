Washington City man arrested, charged with aggravated sexual abuse of child

2016 File photo of Washington City Police vehicles on Red Hills Parkway, Washington City, Utah, November, 2016 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Washington City man is facing felony charges of child sexual abuse.

Lamar Woodbury, 65, was charged with first-degree felony sodomy of a child and second-degree aggravated sex abuse of a child after he was arrested Thursday afternoon. He has since been released after posting bond on $45,000 bail.

The charges stem from an investigation that began Tuesday when officers responded to a report of a sex offense involving a child. Police say the incident took place when the child was being cared for while the parents were on vacation.

When the parents returned, they learned that Woodbury allegedly entered a bedroom and performed a sex act on the child. The parent told police that when Woodbury was confronted with the allegations, he “broke down and cried” and then admitted to touching the child inappropriately but denied performing any other sexual acts.

During a forensic interview, the child described Woodbury being in their bedroom while they were sleeping and waking up when the suspect was performing the sexual act.

Police met with Woodbury’s attorney, Larry Meyers, who advised them his client would not be making a statement and requested that his client be allowed to turn himself into police.

Woodbury met the detectives in the parking lot of the Washington County Jail where he was placed under arrest and booked on the offenses, which take into account the suspect’s “position of trust” while caring for the child under the age of 14 when the alleged incident took place.

As far as investigators can determine at this point, this was an isolated instance, Washington City Police Sgt. Kory Klotz told St. George News. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and anyone with information can call the Washington City Police Department at 435-634-5730.

