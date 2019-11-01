May 22, 1941 – Oct. 29, 2019

Barbara Jean Stottern, 78, loving mother, wife, grandmother and daughter, passed away peacefully, with her daughters by her side, on Oct. 29, 2019, in St. George, Utah. She was born May 22, 1941, in Salt Lake City to John William Bradford and Kathryn Vivian Cannon. She married the love of her live, Riley Lee Stottern, on June 17, 1965, later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on April 6, 1978.

Barbara devoted her life to the service of her family, church and community. After graduating from Granite High School, and being an only child, she sought the wild and carefree life of California and a convertible. She returned to Utah a few years later and while working at McKesson Pharmaceuticals, met her best friend and eternal companion. She worked for several years at the Utah State Handicap School with the disabled children. In later years, she moved into a career as a travel agent, which allowed her and her spouse to travel the world. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and her callings were her number one priority, after her family and children.

She was an avid University of Utah Football and Utah Jazz fan, she never missed a game, even up to the day he passed. She loved scrapbooking and crafts, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Although she struggled physically most of her life, no one else could have persevered through life with the heartaches and struggles she endured, without her unwavering faith and strength of character (or stubbornness).

Barbara is preceded in death by her husband; parents; and in-laws. She is survived by her three daughters: Tracy (Gary) Hannay, Johnelle (David) Homer and Leslie (Jonathan) Truman; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m. at the Green Valley Chapel, 1282 West 500 South Circle, St. George, Utah. Visitations will be held Friday, Nov. 1, from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd, and Saturday, prior to service from 10-10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be Monday, November 4, at noon at the Memorial Mountain View Cemetery, 3115 Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood Heights, Utah.