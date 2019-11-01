Anthony L. Batty

November 1, 2019

October 16, 2019

Anthony (Tony) L. Batty passed away on Oct. 16, 2019, at his home in Hurricane, Utah.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Suzy, his father and mother, Esbert and Hazel Batty, his sister, Birdean Murie, and two sons, Bert and Michael. He is survived by two sisters, Marjorie Francis and Anna Jean Munford, and four children, Sandra, Krigh, Chris (Logan) and Tom.

Tony was born in Toquerville, Utah and has lived in Nevada, Oregon and Idaho. He worked for and retired from Martin, Marietta. He also worked topping and removing trees for many years. He was an avid RockHound, owned several rock mines and made a living doing it for parts of his life.

He will be interred in the Toquerville, Utah Cemetery. There will be a short memorial at 2 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2019 at his graveside.

