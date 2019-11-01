Ask a Local Expert: What does it mean to be an ‘educated patient’ when it comes to hearing loss?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Physicians across the country are regularly asked the question, “What is your favorite type of patient?” More often than not, they say it’s the educated ones.

“They all say the same thing,” says Dr. Keith N. Darrow, who is the director of audiology research at Intermountain Audiology, Chief Medical Officer for the Excellence in Audiology Network and the founder of the Hearing and Brain Centers. “That’s why I wrote the book ‘Stop Living in Isolation.’ … We want you to understand the process, from beginning to end.”

Learn more about being an educated patient in the “Ask a Local Expert” video in the media player above.

“We know that by you reading the book and at least skimming through it, you’ll have that much more information to help with treating your hearing loss and getting that brain back online.”

Darrow said patients will receive “Stop Living in Isolation” when they sign up for an appointment at one of Intermountain Audiology’s hearing clinics in St. George, Hurricane, Cedar City and Richfield. The book is a simple read, he said, and only takes a couple of hours to get through.

“I want you to come in … I want you to highlight sections, maybe dog ear some pages,” he said. “Come in and understand what’s about to happen, ask questions, have your family come with you. The more educated you are, the more invested you are in the treatment of your hearing loss.”

To learn more about hearing loss and being an educated patient, click here. For more information in general or to schedule a free hearing assessment today, call 435-228-5568 or visit the Intermountain Audiology website.

For more local expert opinions on topics from bankruptcy and family law, to sleep and oral wellness, click here.

Email: apinckney@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews