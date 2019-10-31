Road closures scheduled in St. George for Snow Canyon Half Marathon

Snow Canyon Half Marathon/5K, St. George, Utah, Nov. 1, 2014 | File photo by Leanna Bergeron, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Scheduled for Saturday morning, the Snow Canyon Half Marathon will headline a group of races races that will include distances of 5 kilometers, 1 mile and 200 meters in St. George and Southern Utah’s iconic state park.

“There are race distances for the whole family,” St. George recreation supervisor Aaron Metler said in a press release. “Those who choose the half marathon course will be enthralled by breathtaking views of Snow Canyon State Park.”

The approximate number of participants registered are the most for the Snow Canyon Half since 2013. Among them, 30 states are represented, including several in Eastern time zone states. Nearly two-thirds of the runners are women, and 80% of the runners are from outside Washington County.

In order to facilitate the safety of runners and fans, Snow Canyon Drive will be closed through the park from approximately 8-11 a.m. Additionally, Little League Drive will be closed from Lava Flow Drive to Lava Cove Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Partial closures and anticipated delays will include the following:

State Route 18 will be 3/4 of the way closed, with only a one-lane pilot car operation going on from 7:30-10 a.m.

On Pioneer Parkway/2000 North, police will be stopping and controlling traffic from 9 a.m. to noon. Expect delays.

City officials have also asked drivers to use caution on Entrada Trail, Sinagua Trail, Chaco Trail and Chettro Trail. These roads will not be closed, but runners will be on the roadway.

Registration for the Snow Canyon Half is open through Nov. 1. Runners can sign up here. St. George Running Center, a long-time title sponsor, will give prizes to the top 50 male and top 50 female finishers. Everyone who crosses the finish line will receive a medal.

For more information – including maps – on any of the races taking place Saturday, click here.

