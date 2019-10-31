Photo gallery: From spooky to adorable, Southern Utahns celebrate Halloween

Written by or for St. George News
October 31, 2019
Composite image. Photos courtesy of Jessi Coleman and Haley Parlogean, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — People throughout Southern Utah donned costumes ranging from terrifyingly spooky to downright adorable in celebration of Halloween on Thursday.

See St. George News’ gallery below, featuring community-submitted costume photos!

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Press releases and news tips may be sent to news@stgnews.com.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!