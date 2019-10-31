Performance Player of the Week: Hurricane High’s Brock Starley

FEATURE — Even as an undersized quarterback, Hurricane High School’s Brock Starley says he can do just as many things as other guys can as long as he does his job, focuses on the team and plays to win.

Starley told St. George News his favorite athlete is Kellen Moore, the current offensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys and another undersized passer who started out his football career winning 50 games as a starting quarterback at Boise State University.

“That’s really where I started to love football, and it all just kind of took off from there,” Starley said.

Starley said his team’s homecoming win was especially memorable this season. Besides his own performance, he said it was really great being a part of all sides of the ball and watching his teammates having fun.

Aside from sports, he looks up to his dad for giving him opportunities and helping him achieve what he wants to do. He said he’s also grateful for his grandfather always being at his games to support him.

“He’s a really good example to me in all phases of things,” he said.

Starley also plays catcher for the Tiger’s baseball team and said it can be challenging to manage time as a two-sport athlete because you want to be in as many places as you can at once. Unfortunately, it just doesn’t happen.

“It’s hard to sacrifice your time, but at the end of the day, you’ve just got to choose where you’re going to be and focus on the sport at hand. It is hard because you love both sports – and you want to succeed in both – but you’ve just got to manage time wiser sometimes.”

