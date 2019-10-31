‘A vacation in your own backyard’; Pecan Valley Estates breaks ground in Hurricane

Groundbreaking at Pecan Valley Estates in Hurricane, Utah, Oct. 30, 2019 | Photo by Andrew Pinckney, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Nestled between the crimson cliffs of Sand Hollow State Park and the Virgin River in Hurricane, the new housing development Pecan Valley Estates invites residents to take a vacation in their own backyard.

Owner and developer Chris Wyler of Artisan Homes, who built the first home and whose daughter lives in the home across the street, has been working to get the 100-acre community off the ground for five years. He told St. George News he loves the new development because it feels like you’re in the country but still close enough to everything a person needs in town.

Wyler has an active family that loves to play outdoors as much as possible, and with a stunning golf course, lake and off-highway vehicle trails all practically within throwing distance, he said his family naturally fell in love with the area. One of their favorite things to do is jump on the motorcycles and quads right out of the garage and ride up to the sand dunes or out to Warner Valley.

At a groundbreaking ceremony and open house for the project held Wednesday morning, Hurricane Valley Chamber of Commerce President DeWynn Nelson said the chamber was happy to welcome Wyler and the new neighborhood to Hurricane.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of this,” Nelson said. “(There are) some beautiful homes from what I’ve seen. I don’t want to go home; I just want to stay there for awhile.”

Wyler said it is an exciting time finally seeing the first phase of the project begin, and he is grateful for everyone’s help. He envisions many families coming into the community and building homes.

“Good people making beautiful homes,” he said.

Hurricane Mayor John Bramall agreed, remarking that the first two homes were indeed beautiful and that he was glad to see crews from All-Star Excavating already on site starting the groundwork.

“The first 29 homes will make this really nice,” Bramall said, adding that he hears from people all the time asking for larger lot sizes because they are forced to buy multiple smaller lots just to build a decent-sized home that allows them to live, recreate and have room for families to come visit.

“This will be a nice asset to our community.”

Bramall said he was excited for Wyler and IPro Realty and the opportunities the neighborhood would bring for families.

IPro Realty’s Steve Foise and Thirkle Nielsen said they were really happy to be a part of the project.

“We have a lot of options,” Nielsen told St. George News.

Phase one will include 27 lots ranging in size from a quarter- to a half-acre and priced $85,000 to $125,000, Nielsen said, adding that he expects homes to run in the $400,000 price point range. The next phase will have 33 lots available, and future construction will include a recreation resort and clubhouse with nightly rentals available. The final phase will be higher-end estate lots with gorgeous panoramic views and private access from the east.

“It’s a great location due to the fact that it is a little more secluded than Dixie Springs, and you’re off the hill from Sand Hollow.”

Nielsen said the groundwork is expected to be completed on phase one by February 2020. Lots will be pad-ready with all utilities, including fiber optics, natural gas and electricity provided by Dixie Power.

Wyler said they have many different designs available and hope to give people some flexibility.

“Get your floor plan picked out and get your designs done,” he said.

For the time being, anyone interested can rent out a home with multiple rooms, a custom kitchen, full garage and a secluded yard with fire pit, spa and pool for only $327 a night. This way they can experience for themselves if Pecan Valley Estates is a perfect fit for their family.

Pecan Valley Estates is located at 5146 W. 1930 South, Hurricane. For more information, contact Wyler at 435-467-2216 or email at wyltile@gmail.com. IPro Realty can be reached at 435-767-9660.

