4A volleyball recap: Dixie makes run into semifinals, Desert Hills advances to championship game

ST. GEORGE — No. 15 Dixie has been the story of the tournament as they made a run into the semifinals where they lost to Green Canyon.

The Flyers will play Sky View for third or fourth place. No. 9 Desert Hills did the same as Dixie, except they kept the momentum going with a win in the semifinals. Desert Hills will play in the Class 4A championship game at 7 p.m. against No. 6 Green Canyon.

Second-round games

No. 9 Desert Hills 3, No. 8 Uintah 1 (19-25, 25-23, 25-22 and 25-14)

Desert Hills went down early in the first set, fought back to make it 15-13, but ultimately lost. The Thunder would then win three straight games to win their first game of the 4A tournament.

No.5 Stansbury 3, No.12 Hurricane 2 (28-26, 21-25, 25-15, 23-25 and 15-5)

The Tigers fell in a hard-fought battle against Stansbury. The two teams flip-flopped matches until the fifth set began. Stansbury scored the first five points of the fifth set, and Hurricane lost 15-5. They moved into the consolation bracket.

No. 15 Dixie 3, No. 2 Mountain Crest 2 (25-21, 25-20, 11-25, 25-27 and 17-15)

Dixie came out of the gates on fire, winning the first two sets and taking control of the game. They slipped in the third, but fought in a tight fourth set. They won the fifth set and completed the upset to move on in the tournament.

No. 10 Cedar 3, No. 7 Snow Canyon 2 (25-20, 14-25, 25-20, 23-25 and 15-12)

After losing to Snow Canyon in straight sets to end the season, Cedar look prepared to get some vengeance. Snow Canyon won a close fourth set to push the game to five. Cedar came out on top in the fifth, moving on to the quarterfinals.

No. 6 Green Canyon 3, No. 11 Crimson Cliffs 1 (19-25, 25-22, 25-21 and 25-17)

Crimson won the first set, but they ran out of gas after losing the third set. The Mustangs moved into the consolation bracket after the loss.

Consolation brackets

Snow Canyon and Hurricane were both eliminated from the consolation bracket in the first round. Crimson Cliffs advanced to the consolation semifinals but lost to the No. 2 seed, Mountain Crest.

Cedar lost in the first round of their consolation bracket against No. 3 Ridgeline.

Quarterfinal games

No. 9 Desert Hills 3, No. 1 Juan Diego 1 (25-20, 24-26, 25-17 and 25-21)

Desert Hills only dropped one set against the top seed, Juan Diego, to advance on to the semifinals. The only set the Thunder lost was a very close second set and were in control the rest of the game.

No. 15 Dixie 3, No. 10 Cedar 1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-21 and 25-18)

Cedar couldn’t get past their second Region 9 opponent of the night, as Dixie won the match in four sets. As the No. 15 seed, the Flyers will be headed to the semifinals. They finished the season 14-19, but it’s survive and advance, and that is exactly what the Flyers are doing.

Semifinal games

No. 9 Desert Hills, No. 4 Sky View (25-7, 23-25, 16-25, 25-15 and 15-5)

The Thunder won the first game handily, but they dropped the next two sets to Sky View. Their backs were against the wall, and they succeeded under pressure, taking the fourth and fifth sets by 10 points. With the win, Desert Hills is head to the Class 4A championship game where they will take on No. 6 Green Canyon.

No. 6 Green Canyon 3, No. 15 Dixie 1 (25-11, 23-25, 25-14 and 25-22)

The Flyers made a great run as the No. 15 seed in the state tournament, but it came to a No. 6 Green Canyon. Green Canyon won the first set, but Dixie responded by winning a tight second set. Green Canyon won the third and fourth sets to secure their spot in the championship game against Desert Hills.

Championship game – 7 p.m. on court 3

No.9 Desert Hills vs No. 6 Green Canyon

