Water park moves ahead with widening of Red Hills Parkway

ST. GEORGE — The widening of Red Hills Parkway by an incoming water park in St. George is back on track after construction crews encountered some unexpected issues involving old sewer and gas lines.

Red Hills Parkway between the area of Highland Drive and Middleton Drive is being widened to five lanes in connection with the building of the Splash City Adventure Park which broke ground in early September.

The water park is set in the area of 2200 E. Middleton Drive about 10 acres west of Interstate 15 near the city’s border with Washington City.

Work on Splash City and the roadway was progressing according to schedule until the discovery of a number of old sewer and gas lines that needed to be addressed before continuing construction, according to a press release issued Monday.

Jim Mayoros, the creator of the water park, said through a media representative Tuesday that part of addressing the old lines involved tying into a sewer line located 17 feet beneath the surface, as well as tying into an old water line. They also had to reroute some of the gas lines.

As of Tuesday, the widening of that segment of Red Hills Parkway appears partly completed. Though under construction, traffic is able to get by in both directions without interruption.

The widening of the roadway was a condition made by the city of St. George in exchange for vacating the portion of Middleton Drive being absorbed into the water park.

Additional roadwork has included the construction of a north-south road connecting Middleton Drive and Red Hills Parkway on the west side of the St. George RV Park and Campground.

Water park developers also recently announced plans to expand the original size of the project.

This includes the incorporation of two high-speed slides on the hillside by the park and additional features.

“This change will add so much more to the project and experience,” Mayoros said in the press release.

Splash City Adventure Park is scheduled to open for its first season during Summer 2020. Upon completion, Splash City will have a tropical island theme and will feature a tower with multiple water slides, a 900-foot-long lazy river, a surfing-capable wave pool and play areas for children.

