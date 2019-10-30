Water park moves ahead with widening of Red Hills Parkway

Written by Mori Kessler
October 30, 2019

ST. GEORGE — The widening of Red Hills Parkway by an incoming water park in St. George is back on track after construction crews encountered some unexpected issues involving old sewer and gas lines.

Red Hills Parkway by the incoming Splash City Adventure Park. Developers are widening the road to five lanes as a condition of the water park’s construction, St. George, Utah, Oct. 29, 2019 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

Red Hills Parkway between the area of Highland Drive and Middleton Drive is being widened to five lanes in connection with the building of the Splash City Adventure Park which broke ground in early September.

The water park is set in the area of 2200 E. Middleton Drive about 10 acres west of Interstate 15 near the city’s border with Washington City.

Work on Splash City and the roadway was progressing according to schedule until the discovery of a number of old sewer and gas lines that needed to be addressed before continuing construction, according to a press release issued Monday.

Jim Mayoros, the creator of the water park, said through a media representative Tuesday that part of addressing the old lines involved tying into a sewer line located 17 feet beneath the surface, as well as tying into an old water line. They also had to reroute some of the gas lines.

As of Tuesday, the widening of that segment of Red Hills Parkway appears partly completed. Though under construction, traffic is able to get by in both directions without interruption.

How part of the future Splash City water park will look according to a 2017 rendering of the project. | Image courtesy of the city of St. George, St. George News

The widening of the roadway was a condition made by the city of St. George in exchange for vacating the portion of Middleton Drive being absorbed into the water park.

Additional roadwork has included the construction of a north-south road connecting Middleton Drive and Red Hills Parkway on the west side of the St. George RV Park and Campground.

Water park developers also recently announced plans to expand the original size of the project.

This includes the incorporation of two high-speed slides on the hillside by the park and additional features.

“This change will add so much more to the project and experience,” Mayoros said in the press release.

Splash City Adventure Park is scheduled to open for its first season during Summer 2020. Upon completion, Splash City will have a tropical island theme and will feature a tower with multiple water slides, a 900-foot-long lazy river, a surfing-capable wave pool and play areas for children.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mori Kessler serves as a Senior Reporter for St. George News, having previously contributed as a writer and Interim Editor in 2011-12, and an assistant editor from 2012 to mid-2014. He began writing news as a freelancer in 2009 for Today in Dixie, and joined the writing staff of St. George News in mid-2010. He enjoys photography and won an award for photojournalism from the Society of Professional Journalists for a 2018 photo of a bee inspector removing ferals bees from a Washington City home. He is also a shameless nerd and has a bad sense of direction.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com
Twitter: @MoriKessler@STGnews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!