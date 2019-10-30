Did you attend the 2019 Washington County Fair? Officials want your feedback

ST. GEORGE — If you attended the Washington County Fair this year, county officials want your feedback.

The county launched an online survey Monday with 11 questions, ranging from how the overall experience was to what attractions were the best and what type of attractions you would like to see in the future.

“We sincerely value your opinion as a citizen of Washington County attendee of the County Fair,” county officials stated on the survey website. “Your responses and feedback will be reviewed by the Washington County Fair Director, Fair Board, and Commission then analyzed and used to inform improvements to the next County Fair at the Legacy Park.”

Washington County Commissioner Victor Iverson said Tuesday that the county will be making it a regular practice to roll out a post-fair survey in order to continually enhance the fair for attendees.

“We’re always looking at feedback for the county fair so it will stay vibrant and attractive,” he said.

The fair is considered one of the county’s biggest events and has drawn up to 40,000 people annually.

The 2019 fair featured several changes after management of the event was contracted to the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce at the start of the year.

Among the changes made to the fair were a change in some venue locations into a large air-conditioned tent, as well as more community involvement in the form of a contest for a new fair logo design and auditioning to sing the national anthem at the start of different events during the fair.

The overall layout of the fair also became more centralized and included free water slides to help beat the August heat and the incorporation of the fair’s first ever beer garden.

This year’s fair also primarily focused on the heritage of the county versus previous years that had featured different themes ranging from comic book heroes to pirates.

The work done by the St. George Area Chamber and Susi Lafaele, who acted as the fair’s chairwoman, resulted in a great fair this year, Iverson said.

Some of the changes implemented by the Chamber were derived from a survey the county held last year concerning what people liked and didn’t like about the fair and what changes they wanted to see changed, dropped or added.

Many people wanted to see the fair held earlier in the year so they didn’t have to deal with the August heat. While there was discussion about changing the date, Iverson said the county decided to continue holding the fair in August due to tradition.

However, county officials are planning an additional agriculture and livestock event to be held in April to coincide with the Dixie Junior Livestock Show, Iverson said.

“We’ll start the summer and end the summer with special events,” he said.

Take the post-fair survey here.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.