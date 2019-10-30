Southern Utah businesses transform into wonderfully wicked haunted attractions for all ages

ST. GEORGE — Several businesses and other Southern Utah institutions are providing fright-filled fun for willing participants, both the younger variety and those who might be too old to trick-or-treat.

With Halloween one day away, there isn’t much time left to enjoy the haunting holiday before its over, so check out St. George News’ guide to some of the bigger events going on in St. George and Cedar City through Thursday.

Tricks and treats with Dixie State

Dixie State University is hosting a spooky extravaganza Wednesday. From a “trunk or treat” to a pumpkin walk, university clubs and organizations have come together to offer a one-stop shop Halloween celebration.

Dixie State Athletics will be hosting the trunk or treat all night long while the university’s college of science, engineering and technology is providing a number of games and activities, from making slime to creating ghost bubbles. Attendees can also expect to enjoy tractor rides and food.

Guests will be able to vote for a number of pumpkins on display. Anyone can enter for $5, and the person who decorates the pumpkin with the most votes will win a prize.

The Alumni Association will also be hosting a costume fashion show with the opportunity for attendees to win a prize every 30 minutes beginning at 6:30 p.m. and ending at 7:30 p.m. The event is completely free and will begin at the Dixie State Encampment Mall at 6 p.m. and run until 8 p.m.

Fright nights at Staheli Family Farm

Staheli Family Farm is a sixth-generation family-owned, locally sponsored estate that morphs into am autumnal haven as the temperatures begin to drop. From corn mazes to the Field of Screams, the farm offers opportunities for a wide variety of people.

Field of Screams is a truly terrifying experience, with jump scares, monsters and a maze of buildings and trails. The experience was designed to touch on some of the most popular phobias, and guests can expect to run into spiders, clowns and chainsaw-wielding men.

Zombie Rampage brings out the apocalyptic horror of a world overtaken by zombies, driving participants past zombie-infested fields in a gothic “Mad Max” retired school bus. The bus passengers are equipped with the most effective zombie repellant: paintball guns.

For those looking to experience a more tranquil evening under the stars, a pumpkin patch is also available on site for last-minute pumpkin perusing. Festival games and animals are also available to entertain the little ones.

The farm is closed on Halloween but is open Wednesday leading up to the holiday.

Red Rock Haunt

If you’re looking for something a little more thrilling, Red Rock Haunt is Southern Utah’s newest haunted house, quickly becoming one of the busiest spook-filled attractions in St. George.

Unlike other events, Red Rock Haunt is open through Halloween, ready to welcome willing patrons into the scream-filled, dimly-lit attraction. Vampires, zombies and witches wonder the halls of the home, waiting for their next victim.

Kelly Seaton, a student at Dixie State University and fan of haunted attractions, went to the new event and said she enjoyed the experience.

“It’s fairly scary, and has a really great theming to the whole thing,” she said. “Even though there are different subsections with different theming, it follows a general ‘eerie castle’ trope, and there’s a little bit of a storyline to it, which is really fun to follow.”

The haunted house is completely wheelchair accessible and offers a “pay online and don’t wait in line” option. It’s one of the quicker attractions, with most guests saying it took less than 10 minutes for them to walk through, but it’s filled with a number of different ghoulish creatures and rooms.

Guests are invited to take pictures and videos of their experiences, but be aware of the flash function on phones and cameras. Any flash photography could result in an early finish and a personal escort out by the Red Rock Haunt security.

Fiesta Fright

Fiesta Fun is daring residents to attempt to “survive the night” at the annual Family Fear Center’s Fiesta Fright. The fun will continue through Halloween night.

The two-story haunted house includes strobe lights and fog machines that lend to the ambiance. Jump scares and secret doors create a fast-paced environment oozing with anticipation. Like other haunted attractions, there are a number of different characters guests can run into, each with their own terrifying ticks.

Seaton said of between the three haunted attractions in and around St. George, Fiesta Fright was her favorite.

“All of the actors were great, and there were quite a few jump scares that I actually couldn’t predict,” she said. “The only thing I can think of to be improved on is the queue itself to get into the attraction; it’s not as well thought out as it could be, and it seems like they only let in one group at a time, no matter how large or small. It makes it a better experience for the people in the attraction, but getting in is tedious.”

Children over the age of 6 years old are allowed to enter, but parents are encouraged to wait until their child is at least 10 years old before bringing them.

Cedar City attractions

For Iron County residents, there is an equally diverse set of opportunities.

The Cedar City Hospital is hosting a “Trail and Treat” for the little ones from 4-6 p.m. on the Hospital Walking Path. The event is free, although it is advertised for those 10 years old and younger. Games, treats and more will be available to families who attend.

For those looking for a bit more fright or who just miss the age limit for the Trail and Treat, “Shakesfear Haunted Tours” will continue their terrifying tours through Southern Utah University. During the tours, which will run from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., patrons meet a number of shady characters as they navigate through a number of twists and turns before the end of the tour. Patrons start at the university auditorium at 300 W. University Blvd. and are led through room after room filled with thrills in the auditorium theatre, basement, tunnels that connect the auditorium to the Adams Theatre, and the Adams Theatre itself.

On a lighter note, the Off the Cuff Improv Comedy Show is hosting a “Screamin’ Fun Halloween!” show from 8-10 p.m. Those looking for a light-hearted All Hallows Eve filled with laughter can make their way to the Off The Cuff Comedy Improvisation Theater to see zombie dancing, participate in a costume contest and enjoy other Halloween festivities planned by the actors.

Willow Glen Inn, located at 3308 N. Bulldog Road, is also returning on Halloween night with their Haunted Woods attraction from 7:30 to 11 p.m., and Fiddler’s Fun Center will be hosting a showing of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” at 9 p.m.

For more information on these and other Halloween events in Cedar City, click here.

