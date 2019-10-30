After school traffic impacted following head-on collision

ST. GEORGE — Traffic on 3000 East was impacted by a head-on collision while students and parents were pouring out of nearby school parking lots.

St. George Police Officer Joseph Deim told St. George News officers were dispatched to the intersection of 1450 South and 3000 East on reports of a head-on collision around 3 p.m.

The incident occurred when a white Chevrolet Silverado, which was traveling south on 3000 East, began to approach the intersection. At the same time, a black Dodge pickup truck traveling north also entered the intersection and attempted to make a left turn in front of the Chevrolet.

The two vehicles collided head-on, blocking southbound traffic on 3000 East and the right turn lane on 1450 South for upwards of 40 minutes. Both drivers claimed they had a yellow light.

Minor injuries consistent with airbag deployment and seatbelt usage were reported on scene, but no one was transported to the hospital. The driver of the Dodge was issued a citation for failure to yield.

Diem said drivers need to slow down and avoid attempting to beat other drivers through the lights.

“People get in a hurry, especially during the school rush hours,” Deim said. “Everybody is in a hurry. We just need to step back and make sure that we’re not trying to beat everyone else through the intersections.”

