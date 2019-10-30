TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

October 30, 2019

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

See video top of this listing.

Weekend events | November 1 – November 3

Art             

Education/enlightenment       

Entertainment     

Family        

Foods/vendors/crafts   

  • Thursday, 11:30 a.m. | Halloween Party and Lunch | Admission: Free | Location: 245 N. 200 West, St. George.
  • Friday, 8 a.m. | Telling Your Story–Cedar City | Admission: Free to members | Location: SUU Sherratt Library, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
  • Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. | Blues, Brews, and BBQ! | Admission: $10| Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
  • Friday, 7 p.m., through Saturday, 3 p.m. | Charity Car Show | Admission: $25 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 5:30-9:30 p.m. | BBBSU St. George Trivia Night! | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University — Gardner Center Ballroom, St. George.

Music              

Nightlife/social        

  • Thursday, 11 a.m. | Fall Festival: Pumpkin Patch, Haunted Shed, & Maze | Admission: Various | Location: Sher-A-Farm, 2129 N. 3100 West, Cedar City.
  • Thursday, 11:30 a.m. | Halloween Party | Admission: Free | Location: Senior Citizens Center, 95 N. 300 West, Hurricane.
  • Thursday, 7-11 p.m. | Fiesta Fright | Admission: Various | Location: Fiesta Fun Center | St. George Entertainment, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
  • Thursday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Halloween Night Party like a MonStar! | Admission: No cover | Location: 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
  • Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Bowling | Admission: Various | Location: Fiesta Fun Center | St. George Entertainment, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
  • Friday, noon, through Saturday, 5 p.m. | Women’s Expo | Admission:  Free| Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 Convention Center Drive, St. George.

Outdoor/active/sporting   

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

