TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

Weekend events | November 1 – November 3
Art
- Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon | Craftivity with Nita! | Admission: Included with museum entrance | Location: St. George Children’s Museum, 86 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 1-3 p.m. | Card Class | Admission: $10 | Location: Dandylion Wishes, 793 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Friday, 2 p.m. | Fast-forward Chevron Purse | Admission: $45| Location: And Yarn, 909 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Art Wall Gallery Reception Nov. 1 for McCall Chidester | Admission: Free | Location: Groovacious, 195 W. 650 South, Cedar City.
- Friday, 7-8:30 p.m. | 50 Year Career Retrospective Exhibition | Admission: Free | Location: BWS Art Gallery, 5049 S. Carmel Bluffs Circle, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Mini Album Class | Admission: $30 | Location: Dandylion Wishes, 793 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 4-6:30 p.m. | Paint Nite ~Adults Only~ at The Office Lounge | Admission: $35 | Location: The Office Lounge, 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Thursday, 10:30 a.m. | Steps to a Healthier You – St. George | Admission: Free | Location: 245 N. 200 West, St. George.
- Friday, 8:30 a.m. | Life Line Screening in Cedar City, Utah | Admission: $149 | Location: 96 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Friday, 5:30-6:45 p.m. | Creative Self Care | Admission: $45 | Location: Southern Utah Yoga Fest, St. George.
- Friday, 6:30 p.m., through Saturday, 10 a.m. | Catechism Class and Typika with Reserved Sacrament | Admission: Free | Location: Utah Orthodox Christians, 373 S. 100 East, St. George.
- Friday, 7 p.m., through Saturday, 6 p.m. | Mind Connect Couples Retreat | Admission:$ 100 | Location: Sunwarrior.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. | St. George Energy Healing Conference | Admission: Various | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | 2019 SUPIC Health Fair | Admission: Free| Location: Dixie State University, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Cedar City, UT conceal carry class | Admission: $74.95 | Location: C-A-L Ranch Stores 750 S. Main St., Cedar City.
Entertainment
- Thursday, 11:30 a.m. | Alex Stone | Fooling Houdini | Admission: Various | Location: Southern Utah University, 351 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Thursday, 7:30 p.m. | SGMT presents “The Spitfire Grill” | Admission: Various | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 2 p.m. | 13th Annual Red Rock Film Festival — Opening Day | Admission: Various | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Into The Woods | Admission:$15 | Location: Hurricane Fine Arts Center, 92 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Friday, 3 p.m., through Saturday, 7 p.m. | Fall Strings Workshop with Riley Family and Peter Romney | Admission: Various | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m., 7 p.m. | Wait Until Dark | Admission: Various | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, Cottontown Village, 25 N. 300 West, Washington.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. | Southern Utah 2019 Great Strides | Admission: Various | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Family
- Thursday, 2-5 p.m. | Little Haunts – Children’s Howl-Oween Even | Admission: Free | Location: InfoWest, Inc., 435 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Thursday, 3-5 p.m. | West Village Trick or Treat | Admission: Free | Location: West Village, 214 N. 1000 East, St. George.
- Thursday, 3-5 p.m. | Trick or Treating – Red Rock Property Management | Admission: Free | Location: Red Rock Property Management, 301 N. 200 East No. 1A, St. George.
- Thursday, 4 p.m. | Trunk or Treat | Admission: Free | Location: Stephen Wade Toyota, 150 W. Hilton Drive, St. George.
- Thursday, 4-8 p.m. | Mall-O-Ween | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Thursday, 5-7 p.m. | Trick or Treat at The Shoppes at Zion | Admission: Free | Location: The Shoppes at Zion, 250 Red Cliffs Drive, Suite No. 5, St. George.
- Friday, 6 p.m. to midnight | St. George Streetfest Friday, Nov. 1st! | Admission: Free | Location: 76 W. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Celebrating Families Through Adoption | Admission: Free | Location: Staheli Family Farm, Washington.
- Saturday, 2-6 p.m. | Day of the Dead Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: Beverley Taylor Sorenson Center for the Arts, 195 W. Center St., Cedar City.
Foods/vendors/crafts
- Thursday, 11:30 a.m. | Halloween Party and Lunch | Admission: Free | Location: 245 N. 200 West, St. George.
- Friday, 8 a.m. | Telling Your Story–Cedar City | Admission: Free to members | Location: SUU Sherratt Library, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. | Blues, Brews, and BBQ! | Admission: $10| Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 7 p.m., through Saturday, 3 p.m. | Charity Car Show | Admission: $25 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 5:30-9:30 p.m. | BBBSU St. George Trivia Night! | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University — Gardner Center Ballroom, St. George.
Music
- Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Southwest Symphony Halloween Spooktacular | Admission: Various | Location: Cox Auditorium, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday, 7-8 p.m. | Craig Smith – Jaunita Brooks’ Letters and Legacy | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | DJ Spinz Haunted Birthday Bash | Admission: No cover | Location: The One and Only, 64 N. 800 East, St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ AMB- Friday Nights at Mikes Tavern | Admission: No cover | Location: 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7-8 p.m. | Scott Wilson – An Evening to Remember | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Live Music – Riverhouse Band | Admission: No cover | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-9 p.m. | One Night in Havana | Admission: Various | Location: Cox Auditorium, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Trainwreck Live at Mikes Tavern! | Admission: $5 | Location: 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Thursday, 11 a.m. | Fall Festival: Pumpkin Patch, Haunted Shed, & Maze | Admission: Various | Location: Sher-A-Farm, 2129 N. 3100 West, Cedar City.
- Thursday, 11:30 a.m. | Halloween Party | Admission: Free | Location: Senior Citizens Center, 95 N. 300 West, Hurricane.
- Thursday, 7-11 p.m. | Fiesta Fright | Admission: Various | Location: Fiesta Fun Center | St. George Entertainment, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
- Thursday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Halloween Night Party like a MonStar! | Admission: No cover | Location: 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Bowling | Admission: Various | Location: Fiesta Fun Center | St. George Entertainment, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
- Friday, noon, through Saturday, 5 p.m. | Women’s Expo | Admission: Free| Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 Convention Center Drive, St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 10 a.m., through Saturday, 7 p.m. | Southern Utah Rock & Gem Show | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane.
- Friday, noon, through Sunday, 11 a.m. | 2019 Southern Utah Yoga Fest | Admission: Various | Location: Southern Utah Yoga Fest, St. George.
- Saturday, 8-10 a.m. | Shop Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Rapid Cycling, 705 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. | TNG’s Race N Go Flyball Tournament | Admission: Various | Location: Washington County Legacy Park, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to noon | Snow Canyon Half Marathon and 5k | Admission: Various | Location: Snow Canyon State Park, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | 2019 Aloha 5k Fun Run/Walk | Admission: Various | Location: Dixie State University, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to noon | Move It! Kids and I Am Able! Runs | Admission: Various | Location: Snow Canyon High School Football Field, St. George.
