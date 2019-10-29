Policy Kings Brewery working to build Southern Utah beer community as 1-year anniversary approaches

ST. GEORGE — Policy Kings Brewery first opened the doors to their taproom Nov. 2 last year, becoming the second brewery to open in Southern Utah, the only black-owned brewery in the state and the only brewery in Cedar City.

During their first year open, the biggest focus and struggle for Policy Kings has been creating a community around beer.

“Because we’re trying to start a beer community, that’s probably been the hardest part. We talk about it every night. The more breweries the merrier, so the more we have in the neighborhood, the more people get out and start beer hopping,” Policy Kings co-owner Dre Ridgel said. “We’re working hard to build that beer community, and that’s been our main focus as of late.”

With that struggle, Policy Kings has had to get creative. They host multiple events per week in order to draw people in to their brewery.

“We have to do events all the time,” Policy Kings co-owner Sara Ridgel said. “We have to create something to get people to come. You have to have an incentive until they realize, and that community is built.”

Since Utah has some complex regulations surrounding beer, there has been a stigma that follows the beer community, at least in Southern Utah. In the Salt Lake City area, the brewery and beer community is now booming. There are people that are covering, blogging and even creating podcasts about beer. Since comparatively, the beer community in Southern Utah is behind the curve, Policy Kings is trying to make it more accepted.

Despite state regulations, both Dre and Sara Ridgel said that Cedar City has been a great place to start a business.

“It’s been even better to get a brewery started,” Dre Ridgel said. “We took nine months to get open, that’s with all the licenses and everything. It has been the best option as far as no kickback when you compare to Zion and St. George.”

Policy Kings is different from other places you can get drinks in Utah because they have a liquor license. They don’t have to serve food, which has actually been a challenge for the brewery.

“I think it’s conditioned for a lot of people in Utah because you have to eat before you have any alcohol at all. If the place doesn’t have food, that’s a problem right there,” Dre Ridgel said.

Policy Kings is trying to encourage people to go out for drinks, instead of staying in. They have found many people tend to drink in the safety of their homes, or behind closed doors. Dre Ridgel wants the community to know Policy Kings is a safe place for people who want to enjoy beer, without being judged.

“We don’t judge, that’s been our motto forever,” Ridgel said. “You come in here, you won’t be judged. From all ages, they come in and have a good time and we talk about beer. We don’t talk about politics, we don’t talk about religion, but we cover the spectrum for everything else. That’s the beer community. That’s what it should be, and we’re working at that.”

The brewery has big plans on the horizon. Policy Kings is looking to expand, and hope to open a home brewing supply store.

One thing they are working towards is educating the community about craft beer.

“People come in and you have to sell the beer to them because they just don’t know about craft beer,” Sara Ridgel said. “Here, we have to teach people about every style of beer and introduce them to every style of beer, and they love it,”

Policy Kings has also started offering guest taps, the current one being a Zion Brewery beer.

“We told ourselves we would never put anybody else on tap, but we’re realizing it’s not about me, it’s about creating that back and forth with the breweries,” Dre Ridgel said. “The community needs it more so than we.”

It has also benefited Policy Kings to be a small brewery. They rotate their beers quickly, giving people a variety of options on a weekly basis, which is often not the case at larger breweries where certain beers are often featured for a full month. Every week, or every other week, Policy Kings has at least two or three different beers in their taproom.

In the process of working to create a greater community around beer, they have formed a small one of their own.

“It is definitely more personable,” Dre Ridgel said. “We know 99% of everybody that walks in, and that 1% is the tourist or passersby.”

Because of a recent change to Utah law, the highest ABV for beer served on draft will jump from 4% to 5% starting Nov. 1. This is a monumental step for craft beer in Utah, as the rule has not been changed since the prohibition ended in 1933. To celebrate the law change, Policy Kings will be hosting a party Nov. 1 with live music, a food truck, ice cream and cookies.

“The first is really not our anniversary, but we incorporated it because it’s like an ‘end of prohibition party,'” Sara Ridgel said. “That’s when 4% is going out, and 5% by volume is coming in. … That’s huge for Utah. If you’re in Utah and you have a business like this, you have to be happy with what you can get and see that as a baby step.”

Nov. 2 will mark the brewery’s actual one-year anniversary, and on that day they will be holding a speakeasy-style party. There will be live music and era-based cocktails, and a costume is encouraged.

