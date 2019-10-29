Couple arrested after pursuit in stolen car, 12-hour search in Hurricane

Police respond to the scene of a reported shooting in Hurricane, Utah, April 27, 2019 | File photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A local couple is in custody facing multiple charges after they fled from police but were ultimately arrested approximately 12 hours apart.

Jacob Jordan Woodruff, 22, and 21-year-old Krystalynn Davis, both from St. George, were arrested by Hurricane Police officers and booked into Purgatory Correctional Facility over the weekend, where they remain facing multiple charges.

The arrests stem from an incident that was set in motion Friday when officers responded to Walmart on state Route 9 in Hurricane shortly after 8 p.m. to investigate a theft report. Store employees told police that two individuals, a man and a woman, were seen on surveillance footage taking merchandise before both drove off in a dark color passenger car with Nevada plates, according to the probable cause statements filed in support of the arrests.

While en route to the call, the officer was advised the suspects’ vehicle was stopped at a red light on SR-9 at the intersection of North 3400 West. As the officer approached the intersection, he observed the car turn west onto State Street, at which point he got behind the vehicle and activated his lights to make a traffic stop.

Instead of stopping, the car continued west on State Street and then headed north onto 3700 West at a high rate of speed, which the officer noted in the report as an “obvious” attempt to evade police.

Police pursued the car traveling at more than 60 mph in a 35 mph zone before it blew through a stop sign and continued along a number of side streets, including into a construction area.

The driver turned his headlights off a number of times in an attempt to elude police; however, officers followed the path of dust kicked up by the fleeing vehicle’s tires as it sped through the construction area in the dark. But soon after, the officer lost sight of the car.

The officer located the abandoned vehicle parked on North 2707 West a short time later and determined the suspects likely fled on foot.

With the search for the suspects underway, police ran a records check on the license plate, which came back showing the car was stolen out of Las Vegas, Nevada.

During an inventory of the vehicle prior to impound, police located a number of items with the name “Krystalynn Davis” on them, along with a large knife that would’ve been within reach of the driver.

Upon further investigation, the officer determined that Davis had previous involvements with Woodruff, and both suspects were identified by Walmart’s asset protection department as the ones involved in the alleged retail theft.

During this time, Davis was arrested and transported to jail after a resident called 911 reporting that a woman came to her home stating she was cold and needed help. The report said Davis asked the homeowner “not to contact police.”

Hurricane Police Officer Ken Thompson told St. George News that Woodruff was located the following morning in the same general area as the vehicle — roughly 12 hours after the incident began. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to jail.

While speaking with police, Woodruff allegedly admitted to being at the Hurricane Walmart and taking a cell phone before fleeing in the vehicle. It was later confirmed that both Davis and Woodruff had been banned from all Walmarts after they were caught shoplifting days earlier in a Walmart located in Henderson, Nevada.

Woodruff faces one second-degree felony count of receiving a stolen vehicle and one third-degree felony count of evading police. He also faces one misdemeanor count each for retail theft, trespassing, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and driving without an interlock device.

He also has three outstanding warrants, including a felony warrant for exposing a child or vulnerable adult to a controlled substance after he was arrested for DUI in December with his 2-month-old daughter in the car.

The defendant made an initial appearance in 5th District Court on Monday and is scheduled for a felony roll call hearing Oct. 31. He remains in jail on $15,280 bail.

Davis faces one second-degree felony count of receiving a stolen vehicle and a third-degree felony count for failing to stop at command of police, as well as misdemeanor theft and trespassing charges. Davis’s case was filed Monday, and she has yet to appear in court. She remains in jail on $5,000 cash-only bail on a warrant issued for failing to appear in a 2018 case.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.