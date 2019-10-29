Brush fire threatens structures near Confluence Park in LaVerkin

ST. GEORGE — A brush fire that burned through five acres and threatened a number of nearby structures in LaVerkin has been contained, though the cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.

Firefighters from three agencies were dispatched to a brush fire reported shortly after 2:20 p.m. near Confluence Park in LaVerkin Tuesday afternoon, Washington County Fire Warden Adam Heyder told St. George News.

Confluence Park is a 344-acre natural park located within the boundaries of Hurricane and LaVerkin and is part of the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve.

The fire, fueled by tall grass and brush, spread up the steep slope as it advanced toward a number of homes located on a bluff about 500 feet above, spreading away from the homes located just below.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze before it reached any structures. Fire crews will remain at the scene throughout the night to extinguish any hidden embers or fire extensions to reduce the potential for secondary fires.

While the exact origin of the fire has yet to be determined, it was found to be human-caused, Heyder said.

“The fire is human-caused, but we don’t know the specific cause yet,” he said.

Among the agencies responding to the incident were the Hurricane Valley Fire District, the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands and the Hildale/Colorado City Fire Department.

