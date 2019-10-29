Avoid every property owner’s nightmare; let Red Rock Property Management give you a ‘hands-off experience’

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Many property owners know that managing a rental can be a constant hassle – always questioning whether a tenant will be the right fit, pay their rent on time, keep up with utilities and take care of the property.

At Red Rock Property Management, they believe it doesn’t have to be a nightmare. Once a property is under their care, everything is handled by them, taking away the headaches and giving owners a true “hands-off experience.”

“We really make the process simple for our property owners,” Marki Graves, director of Red Rock Property Management, told St. George News, adding that their No. 1 priority has always been giving clients peace of mind that their properties are cared for properly. For Red Rock owner Adam Legg, he wants them to be “the Nordstrom of property management.”

Striving for that solid reputation has been a goal since the beginning. When they first started the company over a decade ago, the owners wanted to be different than other companies in the industry. They knew property managers suffered from a bad reputation in general, and they wanted to actually provide great service — bottom line, they wanted to do what they say they would do.

Graves said each of their 12 employees takes personal pride in the extensive vetting process, and it’s what makes them unique. This process includes checking into a prospective tenant’s background, criminal history, references and employment. They also reach out to former landlords looking for possible red flags.

Did the renter have pets? Were they smokers? Have they always received deposits back, or did they cause damages to their previous residences?

Over time, Red Rock Property Management’s successful screening process has been proven effective and resulted in an eviction rate of less than 1%, an achievement they are pleased to share with clients and potential customers.

Another way they stand out as the premier property managers in Southern Utah is their practice of conducting multiple inspections on properties throughout the year. Graves said they perform a minimum of four inspections per year on each property: two drive-by inspections and two in-house, with more as necessary free of charge. This helps prevent emergency maintenance issues and ensures clients’ properties are properly maintained and continue to be an appreciating investment for years to come.

Red Rock invites people to request a list of clients and ask about their experiences anytime. Many of their 450 clients came to them by referral and are now far more than customers — they’re considered close and valued friends.

“When you’re juggling with the idea of trying to manage your rental property yourself or trusting it to a property management company, let Red Rock Property Management make the decision easy for you,” Graves said. “We strive to offer the highest level of customer service in the industry, and we’re really proud of that.”

Red Rock Property Management is located at 301 N. 200 East, Suite 1A, St. George. For more information, visit their website or call 435-703-9946.



