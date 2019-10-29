Ask a Local Expert: Should I try to sell my home during the holidays?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — A question many realtors get asked this time of year is, “Should I try to sell my house over the holidays?”

“It’s the age-old question,” says Jessica Elgin of Red Rock Real Estate, adding there is a lot of debate over the pros and cons. “The truth is, it depends.”

The first thing to consider is your individual situation as a homeowner, Elgin says. If you are relocating for a job or family reason, you may not have a choice. And if you have a home that is difficult to sell, you may want to take advantage of the decline in inventory during the holiday season.

“If, however, you just don’t want to be bothered during the holidays, wait until January,” she said. “Inventory is still low, and you will have a few months before the market rush in March.”

Before making your decision, remember that less inventory during the holidays means sellers will have more opportunities to grab buyers’ attention. Put simply, there is less competition.

Buyers that are looking during the holidays also tend to be more motivated by their own circumstances and make decisions much faster, Elgin said; however, it can be stressful for a seller trying to coordinate showings – or pack for a move when the house sells – during the hectic holiday schedule.

