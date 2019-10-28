Botox: Hollywood’s beauty secret is also a beneficial migraine treatment

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Hollywood’s go-to for eternal youth, Botox, has been around for three decades, but in 2010, it was approved for use in treating chronic migraines and certain chronic muscle conditions.

Desert Pain Specialists — Southern Utah’s premier interventional pain management team — has providers who are well-experienced in Botox treatment and can help you decide if this procedure is something that would be beneficial to you.

Botox can be given to patients who have a history of headaches for 15 or more days per month.

“The more frequent the headaches, the better the patient does with Botox,” Dr. Andrew Blumenfeld from The Headache Center of Southern California said.

Botox is a form of botulinum toxin, which is indeed a neurotoxin, but at Desert Pain Specialists, we tell patients not to worry. Botox has been well studied since its debut on the faces of silver screen stars. It is purified and used in tiny doses across the head and neck, affecting the pain fibers that are involved in headaches. This temporarily reduces pain for approximately three months, preventing activation of pain networks in the brain.

Botox prevents migraine headaches before they start, but patients generally get maximum effect by the second or third treatment. Most patients report that two Botox treatments reduce the number of headache days by approximately 50%. And the good news is that insurance generally does pay for this type of treatment with accurate documentation and failed response to other preventive treatments.

At your first appointment, plan for a review of your history – what has worked and what hasn’t – as well as what medications you have used for your headaches and other issues you may have that contribute to your headaches. Our providers will be able to help determine if Botox would be appropriate for you based on this information.

The treatment itself usually takes less than 10 minutes and is delivered by a very small needle similar to those used by diabetics. The most common side effect is a sore neck and a “heavy” sensation. This usually resolves within 24 hours.

In the meantime, Desert Pain Specialists recommends that any patients with chronic migraines use relaxation techniques available through several helpful smart phone apps, biofeedback training and stress-management.

Cognitive behavioral therapy, yoga and meditation can also be used in reducing frequency and intensity of migraine pain, especially in patients with a history of any depression or anxiety, something which is common in today’s busy world. Starting with some of these suggestions can help you get a jump on headache control even if you feel you would benefit from Botox therapy.

We look forward to working with you to improve your life and function. Call for an appointment with one of our providers at 435-216-7000.

Written by MELISSA J. HINTON, DNP, Desert Pain Specialists.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Desert Pain Specialists | Telephone: 435-216-7000 | Email: contact@desertpainspecialists.com | Website.

Locations: St. George: 617 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 301. Cedar City: 1760 N. Main St. Mesquite, Nevada: 340 Falcon Ridge Parkway, Suite 600.



Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews