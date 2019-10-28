Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27.
10-year-old in critical condition after rollover on I-15
ST. GEORGE — Three people were injured in single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 15 Sunday morning. According to Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Pastor, a blue Isuzu Rodeo was traveling southbound on I-15 near mile marker 13 when the vehicle drifted off of the left side of the road.
Local activists organize ‘Support for Trump Rally’ in response to Southern Utah Pride banners
ST. GEORGE — Local political activists hosted a Make America Great Again Rally in St. George on Saturday, showing their disdain for the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
MISSING: Iron County Sheriff’s Office begins large-scale search for woman with dementia
ST. GEORGE — The Iron County Sheriff’s Office has begun an in-depth search of the areas surrounding Cedar City in an attempt to locate a missing woman with dementia.
According to a press release from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, 71-year-old Carol Stratton was last seen wearing an orange and blue sweater with a red hat and a large, jeweled necklace.
Semenuk wins third Red Bull Rampage title in dusty desert conditions
ST. GEORGE — Twenty-one of the world’s best freeride mountain bikers made the starting roster for “Red Bull Rampage” – the energy drink’s premier mountain bike competition – and 20 riders dropped in at the main event held in the cliffs near Virgin Friday.
4A football playoffs recap: Cedar outlasts Crimson Cliffs; Canyon View, Hurricane eliminated
CEDAR CITY — The Cedar Reds outlasted Crimson Cliffs in the first round of the 4A playoffs Friday afternoon, winning 21-19 in a game that saw neither team score in the second half. Meanwhile, Canyon View lost at Cedar Valley, a new 4A school in Eagle Mountain, on Friday by a score of 40-19. In Saturday afternoon’s contest, the Hurricane Tigers lost on the road to Ridgeline, 48-13.
