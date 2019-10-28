Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Residents gather at Vernon Worthen Park to participate in the Make America Great Again Rally, St. George, Utah, Oct. 26, 2019 | Photo by Ryann Richardson, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27.

ST. GEORGE — Three people were injured in single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 15 Sunday morning. According to Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Pastor, a blue Isuzu Rodeo was traveling southbound on I-15 near mile marker 13 when the vehicle drifted off of the left side of the road.

ST. GEORGE — Local political activists hosted a Make America Great Again Rally in St. George on Saturday, showing their disdain for the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

ST. GEORGE — The Iron County Sheriff’s Office has begun an in-depth search of the areas surrounding Cedar City in an attempt to locate a missing woman with dementia.

According to a press release from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, 71-year-old Carol Stratton was last seen wearing an orange and blue sweater with a red hat and a large, jeweled necklace.

ST. GEORGE — Twenty-one of the world’s best freeride mountain bikers made the starting roster for “Red Bull Rampage” – the energy drink’s premier mountain bike competition – and 20 riders dropped in at the main event held in the cliffs near Virgin Friday.

CEDAR CITY — The Cedar Reds outlasted Crimson Cliffs in the first round of the 4A playoffs Friday afternoon, winning 21-19 in a game that saw neither team score in the second half. Meanwhile, Canyon View lost at Cedar Valley, a new 4A school in Eagle Mountain, on Friday by a score of 40-19. In Saturday afternoon’s contest, the Hurricane Tigers lost on the road to Ridgeline, 48-13.

