March 11, 1926 – October 23, 2019

Paul Edwin Anderson passed away peacefully in the company of his family on Oct. 23, 2019. Paul was born on March 11, 1926 in Seattle, Washington to August Leander Anderson and Alma Emelia Anderson. Paul was married to Sarah Jo Parker who pre-deceased him.

Paul was a veteran of World War II where he served as a communication Specialist and Forward Observer. Paul served in the Army from June 28, 1944, to May 16, 1946. Paul loved to reminisce about his service and tell his war stories to all who would listen. He obtained the rank of Staff Sargent and received a number of accommodations during his service years. Paul worked in the Financial and Collections industries including the Credit Bureau and Knight Adjustment Bureau.

He is survived by his stepchildren Diana and JR Rowe; Norman Cropper; Debra and Ronald Larsen; Shauna and Christopher Evans; Ryan Mellies and David Burrage (deceased). Also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at Pine View Mortuary, 566 North Mall Drive, St. George, Utah.

Paul will be missed but not forgotten.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary